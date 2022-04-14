Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: SS2 Kefla

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We are finally through with the Dragon Ball GT-themed Red section of Ultimate Squad previews, and now we're taking a look at the Multi-color section which casts a much larger net with its focus. So far, we're looking at two cards, both from the canon of Dragon Ball. First, we see Super Saiyan 2 Kefla, who is the fusion of Kale and Caulifla. This is taken directly from the Tournament of Power, where Kefla went up against Goku in one of that Saga's most iconic battles. Then, we have another new Perfect Cell card so soon after the Ultimate Deck 2022 set for release in May 2022, which focuses primarily on Cell. All of this Cell action in the DBSCG has put fuel on the fire that Cell may indeed be resurrected in the upcoming movie Super Hero.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.