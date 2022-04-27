Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: SSG Goku SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

More Battle of the Gods action in the Multi-colored section of Ultimate Squad. The Multi-colored section of Unison Warrior Series sets seems to be the area of the set that breaks from the normal patterns in order to mix things up, which I think is pretty cool. We have so far seen this set show off Super Saiyan 2 Kefla from the Tournament of Power and Beerus from Battle of the Gods. Now, we get a blazing Super Saiyan God Goku Special Rare to provide the counterpart to Beerus's card, as these two were of course the focus of that film/saga's iconic battle. Goku blazes in red with his Super Saiyan God form, with the gold stamped foil etched into the linework and running all throughout his flaming aura as well.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?