Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Bio-Broly

Bandai reveals a new card from the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, September 2023's Critical Blow, which features Bio-Broly.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses on the original Dragon Ball Z movies featuring Broly and his father Paragus, as well as the latest Super movie, Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Broly-focused Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The cards from the Green-colored section truly span all three Z-era Broly movies. We got cards featuring Paragus, which means that we began with Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. We saw adult Gohan step in to defend his brother Goten once Broly returned to Earth, which was taken from Broly – Second Coming. Now, the third and final Z-era Broly film, Bio-Broly, gets a card here with Bio-Broly, Out of Control Monster. Bio-Broly is a clone of Broly who began in a physically complete body identical to Broly's before deteriorating into the monstrosity seen in the card to the left. This took the concept of Broly even further into the realm of horror, turning him from an overpowered psychopath to a literal monster.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

