Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: The Z-Era Paragus

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more cards from Critical Blow featuring the original DBZ movie incarnations of Broly & Paragus.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we don't know anything about this set other than those facts and information regarding a few promo cards. Today, let's take a look at another round of Green-colored cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

This trio of new card reveals includes:

Paragus, Strategist

Paragus, Beginnings of Ambition

Broly, Lone Warrior

This iteration of Paragus and Broly is distinct from the versions seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. These are the Z-era depictions of the characters from the non-canonical movies that Super Dragon Ball Heroes later establishes as its own distinct reality. In the new take on these characters, Broly is a much more sympathetic character and is abused by his father, Paragus. In the original, Paragus still uses a mind-control device on Broly, but it is Broly who is truly evil incarnate. This version of Paragus later shows up in the Xenoverse promotional anime and manga as part of the Dark Empire, where it assists in brainwashing Broly and using him as a weapon.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

