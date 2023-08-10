Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Videl, Dedicated Mother

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more cards featuring Son Gohan's family in the upcoming expansion, Zenkai Series - Critical Blow.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Super Hero-inspired Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Today's card reveals focus on family. First we have Videl, Dedicated Mother shows Videl calling in, looking out for her beloved daughter Pan. We see Pan with Super Saiyan Gohan, her father and of course Videl's husband, on SS Son Gohan & Pan, Strong Father & Daughter. We can see here that Pan is aged up from the last time we saw in the Dragon Ball Super anime. This places Super Hero not only obviously after the Tournament of Power but even after the current manga arcs, putting Super Hero officially after the "Graonlah the Survivor Saga" which we have yet to see get animated. When the Super anime returns, we will likely see both the Moro and Granolah arcs adapted and DBS: Broly and DBS: Super Hero both turned into Sagas.

