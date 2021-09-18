Dragon Ball Super Reveals New Details & Cards Of Saiyan Showdown

Yesterday, Dragon Ball Super Card Game announced the title and main promotional image of its next expansion: Saiyan Showdown. Now, they have released a video confirming the set's Leader cards, its focuses, and the new Dark Empire character that will be included. Let's take a look at what the official announcement video of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's fifteenth main expansion, Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Saiyan Showdown, has revealed.

The following has been confirmed by the latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game YouTube channel upload, which you can watch here:

There will be Vegeta and Goku Leaders, using artwork inspired by their first meeting and battle in the Saiyan Saga. The front of the leaders will show their iconic poses when they stood across cliffs facing off, with the Awaken side recreating their epic beam struggle.

The portion of the set that focuses on the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might will feature a Gohan Leader and a Turles Leader.

The portion of the set focusing on Broly: Second Coming will feature a Broly Leader (the non-canon depiction from the original Z-era movies) and a Goten Leader which will connect to Gohan and Goku cards to make a connecting Family Kamehameha image.

The portion of the set focusing on the Universe 6 Saiyans will include a Caulifla Unison, a Cabba Leader, and a Kale Leader.

All of the Unison Warrior branded sets of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game in part focus on the Dark Empire. The portion of the set focusing on those characters will introduce Fin to the DBSCG for the first time on a Leader card. Fin is known as an evil and wild force of nature bent on destruction that is comparable to Kid Buu.

Booster boxes of this set will, like the previous two sets, include an SR or SCR box topper from the set.

Finally and, personally, most notably, the set recreates multiple iconic scenes from across the Dragon Ball series, some of which you can preview below.