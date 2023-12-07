Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Gohan & Androids

Future Gohan seeks his own style after his timeline's obliteration in this newly revealed Dragon Ball Super Card Game promo card.

Article Summary Bandai unveils 'Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination'.

Future Gohan card depicts his unique journey without mentors in his timeline.

Set features themes like Future Trunks Saga and Tournament of Power.

Androids 13 & 19 join as promo cards, offering new gameplay strategies.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more promo cards released in association with Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Here we have Son Gohan, Seeking Own Style. This card depicts Future Gohan. The title seems weird out of context, but I believe that the intention is to reference Gohan having no trainer here as he progresses into adulthood. Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta, and anyone who could have mentored him died in his timeline, leaving him to seek his own style. The other cards show two Androids: 13 from the Z-era movies and the energy-sapping 19 from the very beginning of the Android Saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

