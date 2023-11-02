Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Vegeta & Nappa

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next expansion, Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination, features Saiyan invaders Vegeta & Nappa.

Key Points The upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion is named Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

This set will be the last standard Zenkai Series before retitle to Zenkai Series EX.

Perfect Combination expansion heavily features Future Trunks Saga, Saiyan Saga, and History of Trunks.

Two Saiyan Saga-inspired cards, Vegeta: Invasion and Nappa: the Beginning, are included in the expansion.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Following the reveal of the Raditz cards are two more Saiyan Saga-inspired additions: Vegeta, Invasion, and Nappa, the Beginning. These cards feature the earliest takes of these two iconic Saiyans. Vegeta, of course, ended up becoming a hero in the later sagas but started out as the most powerful villain that Goku had ever faced. Along with Nappa, he posed a horrific threat to Earth and kicked off a battle that had severe casualties.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!