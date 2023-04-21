Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Android 16 Leader Promo Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next main series set Resurgence will feature a promo card of Android 16, the first of the Androids to go good.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at a promo card coming out along with this newly revealed set.

While it will not be in booster packs, this Android 16 Leader card will forever be associated with Resurgence as it is the first card revealed for this set's various promos. Beyond just that, it's the first Resurgence card revealed overall. Android 16 was once considered a villain during the Android Saga, just like Androids 18 and 17. He instead ended up being the first of the three Androids to show his goodness, as he discovered a love of nature. This love of nature brought out an intense purity within the character which would prove pivotal, as his destruction at the hands of Cell would push Gohan's anger to an intense peak, causing Gohan to turn Super Saiyan 2 for the first time.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.