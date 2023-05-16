Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Reformed Piccolo? Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a new Zenkai Card from Resurgence featuring Piccolo as we knew him from the Z-era Dead Zone movie.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

Today's featured preview from Resurgence is Piccolo, Unleashed Power. This is a Zenkai Card, or Z-Card, featuring Piccolo as we knew him from the Dead Zone movie. This is the equivalent of post-Piccolo Jr. Saga but pre-Saiyan Saga sacrifice Piccolo. During this time in the series, looking at both the movie timeline and the canonical timeline, Piccolo had yet to become Gohan's trainer, so he hadn't yet seen the good that the world had to offer. He wasn't out here murdering, but he still saw Goku as less of a rival and more of an enemy, with this film being an unlikely team-up between the two who would eventually become close friends.

