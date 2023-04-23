Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: SSB Goku Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game, after a series of questionable art choices, strikes gold with this new style of Leader Card coming soon.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at the first Leader revealed from this set, not counting the Android 16 Leader used as a promo card.

Innnnnnteresting. This is a gorgeous Leader with a unique art style used here. The Zenkai Series era has made some art changes that I found to be, frankly, terrible. Z-Cards, in particular, utilize a 3D art style that forces perspective in a very awkward way. The foil changes to the Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares were also a weird change that seemed to make the art seem cloudy and weird. This, though? This style of Leader? I can get with this, showing the base form in a single color in the background with the transformation in full color, front and center. I love it.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.