Dragon Ball Super Reveals Saiyan Showdown Pre-Release Promos

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

In this first installment, let's take a look at the pre-release promos that will come along with this set. These two cards will be handed out at competitive events during the pre-release phase of the Saiyan Showdown rollout. Dates have yet to be announced, but players who buy-in will generally get the promos and pre-release packs that include stamped versions of a card from the set.

Now, the cards featured here are a Raditz Leader (collectors will want to note that Leaders are double-sided cards, which means that some who display cards in binders will want to get two of these) and a Nappa Unison. Hilariously, Nappa — who died at Vegeta's hand waaaay before Super Saiyan became a relatively common feat for Saiyans — is in his Super Saiyan 3 form, which, due to the fact that he's bald, shows with a slightly longer beard.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.