Dragon Ball Super Reveals Ultimate Deck 2023 Unboxing Video Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals their upcoming Ultimate Deck 2023 product in a new unboxing video featured on social media.

Bandai has announced details for a new edition of an annual Dragon Ball Super Card Game release. The Ultimate Deck is back. After last year's Cell-focused Ultimate Deck, this year brings a Goku Black focus to Ultimate Deck 2023. This edition of Ultimate Deck will be headed up by a Goku Black Leader and Z-Awaken card, which depicts the antagonist of the "Future" Trunks Saga in his Super Saiyan Rosé form. This form is exclusive to Goku Black due to his unique biology of being a God's essence in a Saiyan body. Ultimate Deck 2023 will be released on May 19th, 2023, and will retail for $24.99. It includes a 51-card structured deck of all silver foil cards, a seven-card Z-Deck, a random gold stamp and silver stamp silver foil Z-Deck card, and one Power Absorbed booster pack. Today, let's take a look at an official unboxing video that Bandai posted for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Ultimate Deck 2023.

You can watch the official opening here. Bandai has been on top of their social media recently. Openings were once reserved for YouTubers, who would sometimes receive sponsored boxes of DBSCG sets to open. This gave collectors and players an idea of what it is like to open new boxes and assess if there have been any changes to the rates. Now, this is a deck, so it is a lot less dynamic than, say, a booster box. However, this deck has a super rare all-foil version on shelves that can be found at random. Whoever locates one of these will be extremely lucky.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from both the Ultimate Deck 2023 and Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.