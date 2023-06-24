Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Cell Games Gang

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Wild Resurgence features the warriors that gathered for the Cell Games... and Mr. Satan.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal spotlight three cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Today's reveals are a Piccolo character card; Krillin, Battle Support; and Hercule, Cheater. Damn! What is this, a roast? The Cell Games, the saga on which this portion of the set focuses, introduces Hercule, AKA Mr. Satan as a braggadocious wrestler who believes that he can defeat Cell… only to reveal he is a powerless human attempting to garner clout. After Gohan defeats and kills Cell, Mr. Satan ends up taking credit for his heroic victory. Later, though, Gohan marries Mr. Satan's daughter Videl, and Mr. Satan himself does end up becoming a hero when he encourages the people of Earth to give Goku energy for his decisive Spirit Bomb during the Buu Saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

