Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Goodbye, Goku

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest expansion Wild Resurgence bids goodbye to Goku as the Super Saiyan makes an incredible sacrifice.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another Zenkai Card from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

We have a Super Rare here featuring an iconic moment. SS Son Goku, Decision Made shows Goku in his Super Saiyan form, about to use Instant Transmission. This references an iconic moment from Dragon Ball Z when Goku prepares to sacrifice himself. He sees that Cell, in a moment of desperation, is going to self-destruct and take the planet with him. He decides to use Instant Transmission to teleport Cell and himself away in order to save the world and his heroic son. This was initially going to be Goku's permanent death in the series, but Akira Toriyama ended up bringing him back as the protagonist once again during the Buu Saga.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

