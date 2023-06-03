Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: GT Goten

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals more Wild Resurgence cards inspired by Dragon Ball GT featuring Goten and the evil Dr. Myuu.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another pair of GT-themed cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Yesterday, I couldn't help but roast GT Trunks. I hate to say it, but his shoes?

Wack.

His hair?

Wack.

The way he doesn't even like to smile?

Wack?

But Goten?

He's tight as hell.

GT Goten wears a white and purple shirt with drippy purple dress pants, with his hair styled in a way that predicted what Gen Z TikTok guys would look like decades before they even existed. While Trunks was off traversing the Universe looking like a store brand Indiana Jones, Goten was accepting sponsorship deals as a social media influencer with this look.

