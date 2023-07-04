Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Perfect Cell Special Rare

Cell ascends to his Perfect form in the latest expansion of Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence which is now available.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another SPR, or Special Rare, from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Cell, Pursuit of Despair is a simple but effective SPR that shows Cell in his Perfect form. The Cell Games has been a major recurring Dragon Ball Super Card Game focus, and Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence indeed dedicates quite a few cards to it. Here, Cell swirls with golden energy, which will appear on the card as a gold-stamped foil. Cell's body is also lined with gold foil, which is textured and stands out from the card in a beautiful and intricate way. The purple behind Perfect Cell will be rendered in a holographic pattern of wavy lines that we have seen on Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares all through the Zenkai Series block of sets.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

