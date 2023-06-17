Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: SS Gohan Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set Wild Resurgence features Super Saiyan Gohan after his training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another Leader card from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The villainous Leader of the Green-section of Wild Resurgence features Imperfect Cell, which we showed earlier. The heroic Leader card, now revealed above, features Son Gohan on the front as he appears before entering the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. Flip the card over to the Awaken side to reveal SS Son Gohan, The Results of Fatherly Training. This shows how Gohan was able to ascend into a Super Saiyan after training with Goku in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber. This is when Goku saw Gohan's potential to be the first one to evolve beyond Super Saiyan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!