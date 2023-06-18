Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: SS2 Gohan Z-Awaken

Gohan levels up to Super Saiyan 2 with this Z-Awaken card that can be found in packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal a new Z-Awaken card to power up one of the most exciting Leaders from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Yesterday, we revealed the heroic Leader that heads up the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence. It features Gohan on the Leader Front, and if you flip it around to the Awaken side, Gohan transforms into a Super Saiyan. Now, this new Z-Awaken card called SS2 Son Gohan, Trigger to Fierce Rage can be played on top of that Gohan Leader. Also revealed is the SS Son Goku, Assisting His Son which references how Goku trained Gohan to reach his potential while they were in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber preparing for the battle with Cell.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

