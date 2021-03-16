Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bonds Announced

Square Enix has announced a new mobile title this morning called Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bonds. If you're not entirely familiar with this end of the franchise, it is based on an anime that ran during the '90s and you can now watch on a couple of streaming services, as indicated in the full game description below. The game will have you playing out a storyline based around the series, featuring many of the cast of characters people have grown to enjoy from the show. The game will launch as a free-to-start title with in-app purchases on iOS and Android (where you can pre-register now), with a release planned for sometime in 2021, but they were vague on the release window. The game will be available in English, French, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.

In Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bonds, players will experience the epic story of the anime Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai, developed by The Adventure of Dai Project (a committee comprised of Shueisha, TV Tokyo Corporation, Toei Animation and Square Enix), with the animation produced by Toei Animation. Cooperative play will be available for up to three players to work together and strategize to take down the Dark Army on a three-lane battlefield. Players will need to observe their opponents moves and attacks to respond with the right counter-attack, dodge, or spell. Each character will have different roles, abilities, and special skills in a match. Characters, attacks, weapons, and equipment can also be upgraded and customized, providing for strategic RPG elements on top of in addition to the exciting action. Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai the anime is available to watch on streaming services like Crunchyroll and Hulu. The show is based on the hugely popular Japanese original manga Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai (Story: Riku Sanjo, Art: Koji Inada, Supervisor: Yuji Horii), which was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The series was later collected into 22 paperback volumes.