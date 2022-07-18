Dragon Quest Treasures Will Be Coming Out This December

Square Enix announced that they finally have a release date for Dragon Quest Treasures as it will be released this December. The game was originally announced back in May of this year as part of the franchise's 35th Anniversary plans, and then got a full reveal during one of the more recent Nintendo Direct livestreams, as we got to see how childhood friends will be going off and exploring for treasure. Now we know that the game will officially be released on the Nintendo Switch on December 9th, 2022. Along with the announcement, the team released a new blog (which you can read at the link above) where they discuss some of the things players can look forward to, such as the new storyline, characters, gameplay mechanics, and other content. The game looks pretty fun on the surface and could be a great addition to the franchise, with a nice play on DQ11's story. You can read more about the game below and see the initial trailer down below.

A completely new spinoff from the Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest Treasures explores the childhood escapades of the siblings Erik and Mia, who first appeared in Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age. Players will take control of Erik and Mia as they explore a treasure hunter's paradise where boundless adventure awaits. Loot can be hidden in the most fiendishly inaccessible locations, so players must recruit a variety of well-meaning monsters and make use of their unique treasure-hunting abilities. These charming creatures will help players to race over open fields, scale cliffs with a single bound, and glide over gaping chasms. They will even provide assistance in battles against rival treasure hunters! Collecting treasure will increase the player's vault value, allowing them to expand their home base and further build up their brigade of friendly monsters.