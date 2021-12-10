Druddigon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021

The Dragonspiral Descent event has brought quite a varied raid rotation to Pokémon GO. While the event is going strong, let's take a look at each Tier Three raid to help trainers bring their best efforts forth. In this raid guide, you will build a team to take down Druddigon and perfect your catching strategy. Let's get into it!

Top Druddigon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Druddigon counters as such:

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Druddigon with efficiency.

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Reshiram (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Druddigon can be defeated by solo players. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Druddigon can be encountered in its Shiny form. It is not currently known what its Shiny rate is, as it is a brand new release.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!