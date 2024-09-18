Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duck Paradox, Magic Games, Midwest Games

Duck Paradox Receives Full Release Date For Early October

After being in Early Access on Steam for several months, the roguelike platformer Duck Paradox will finally come out in full in early October

Article Summary Duck Paradox full release set for October 9, 2024, on Steam and GOG after months in Early Access.

Play as Dr. Paraducks, navigating the multiverse to rescue her duck from the chaos of a malfunctioning time machine.

Engage in precision-platforming, solving time-based puzzles, and battling corrupted duck adversaries.

Collect upgrades, face over 20 challenging levels, and test your skills in endless Survival mode.

Indie game developer Magic Games and publisher Midwest Games confirmed that Duck Paradox will leave Early Access for a full release this October. The team has been working on the roguelike precision platformer featuring a laser-armed scientist trying to evade and clear out ducks brought to life through a special time machine on the fritz. After being out in limited form for a few months, the game has a release date of October 9, 2024, for both Steam and GOG. We have the latest trailer/music video above as we now wait out the next few weeks.

Duck Paradox

Navigate the infinite domains of the multiverse as savvy scientist Dr. Paraducks in search of her pet duck, lost in the throes of space-time thanks to a malfunctioning time machine. Trapped in a world of endless possibilities, Dr. Paraducks continues to battle corrupted versions of her beloved pet despite the unrelenting reality and her declining sanity. But who knows what is real anymore? For her, there is no choice but to keep fighting. Tackle difficult-to-master trials, run after run, with the utmost quickness to earn powerful upgrades, save all of the ducks, and grasp the tattered threads of reality.

Armed with a trusty ray gun and a can-do quackitude, face dangerous worlds teeming with corrupted imposters. Leap across perilous platforms, unleashing waves of bouncing bullets on swarms of feathered foes. Each ray gun blast offers a deadly risk: each miss ricochets off of walls, adding to Dr. Paraducks' list of troubles. Aim and shoot strategically while dodging lethal hazards and pixelated pits of death. Slow down time for some breathing room while solving puzzles and engaging barricades. Procure lifesaving shield bubbles before setting up explosive traps to zap duck doppelgangers while corralling your duck to safety. Select between two randomized upgrades at the end of each level, experimenting with new builds with every reset. Pet enthusiasts will need to keep a level head through more than 20 increasingly difficult levels or unlock and test their resolve in the endless Survival mode.

