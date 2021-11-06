Dusknoir Character Card In Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know what if any Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

I don't know about you all, but these are the cards I'm most excited to see released. I know that everyone is hyped for the upcoming Pokémon VSTAR mechanic that will debut in 2022, and many are excited that the mechanic will release with an Ultra Rare Charizard card. I personally find the Character Card style to be such a perfect example of why Pokémon is the world's most popular franchise. This enduring saga of capturing monsters and training them to battle is, at its core, a story about the bonds between people and Pokémon. We feel those bonds forged ourselves as we play the games, as we explore in Pokémon GO, and as we open packs of cards. Now, we see it reflected in these Character Cards, which depict trainers in scenarios with their friends. Each of these are done in different styles, with the bright, friendly Octillery looking a world apart from the foggy, spooky Dusknoir. The variety is incredible, but the best part is the stories that this style of card tells.

