Dustbiters Card Game Kickstarter Campaign Funded And Then Some

-Dustbiters, a card game about wasteland warriors outrunning a gigantic dust storm, has been fully funded on Kickstarter and then some! Created by an amazing supergroup of game designers in conjunction with game production company iam8bit, this game has been funded to over 180% of its original goal of $25,000 in the last four days.

Taking aesthetic hints from franchises like the Mad Max films, Death Race, and the Gaslands miniatures game, Dustbiters is a card game where players must outrun rival car gangs and a major dust storm encroaching upon the horizon of the badlands. It's geared for two players and is light on rules, but heavy on strategy. The design team includes a few big names from other indie hits in various mediums. These names include Jan Willem Nijman, Terri Vellmann, and Robbie Fraser.

According to a press release on the game:

There's no math, dice or tokens to keep track of; every maneuver and act of sabotage unfolds through Dustbiters' hand-drawn deck of 21 different cars, bikes, and horses. Drivers leverage abilities and effects unique to each ride, both to foil their rival and keep clear from a deadly storm wiping out the convoy's trailing member at the end of every turn. Balancing cautious, defensive maneuvers with reckless, risk-taking destruction is the fuel feeding Dustbiters' engine. Competitors eager to rule the tabletop badlands can box in a copy of the game by supporting the Kickstarter campaign for as little as €22 before shipping (or ~$26, with final pricing depending on the currency exchange rate at the end of the campaign). Additional bonuses are available through community-focused stretch goals and a range of individually priced tiers. Heck, five lucky backers can even get themselves a custom card based on their very own car.

If you wish to back this game, you can do so by visiting its Kickstarter campaign by clicking here.