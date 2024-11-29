Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Tribe, Dustgrave, Innervoid Interactive

Dustgrave Announces Steam Early Access Release Date

Players will soon be able to play an Early Access version of Dustgrave, as the new sandbox RPG title will be released in December

Article Summary Dive into Dustgrave's sandbox RPG world on December 5, 2024, with its Early Access launch on Steam.

Create and customize characters to explore the ravaged lands of the former Dahlan Empire.

Experience deep tactical combat, advanced stealth, and dynamic story outcomes based on choices.

Join the adventure with eye-catching cel-shaded watercolor art and total gameplay freedom.

Indie game studio Innervoid Interactive and publisher Digital Tribe have confirmed the Early Access release date for Dustgrave. The game already had a successful run during the most recent Steam Next Fest; now, players will get to try a bigger version of it while the team continues their work on the title. We have a new trailer for you as well to check out here, as the Early Access version will arrive on December 5, 2024.

The crumbling of the Dahlan Empire brought times of struggle, times of war, hunger, and plague – but also of opportunity for those strong and brave enough to carve their own path with swords and wits. You can be one of these adventurers and mercenaries who venture into this troubled land and leave a mark – as a criminal or a hero; a wise scholar or a hard worker; a holy man or just a mercenary: the choice is yours! Dustgrave offers players total freedom in a true sandbox RPG experience, with eye-catching cell-shaded watercolor art and a deep turn-based combat system. You play as a band of adventurers in the ravaged lands of the former Dahlan Empire: you can create and customize your characters with an advanced character editor and then choose your own way without limits.

The world will react accordingly to your deeds and decisions: an advanced record & relationship system that tracks every event in the world, and then every NPC reacts to what they know about you depending on their morality and current allegiances. Dustgrave features a deep turn-based combat system that allows you many different combinations of skills and items, offering players endless options of great tactical depth. But you will also have an advanced stealth system in your hands, which allows you to approach problems using your wits rather than your steel: you can break into secure places to find clues, steal treasures, or assassinate your mark without leaving a trace.

