Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Tribe, Dustgrave, Innervoid Interactive

Dustgrave Confirms Steam Next Demo Coming Tomorrow

Digital Tribe has confirmed that Dustgrave will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest, set to kick off tomorrow.

Article Summary Free Dustgrave demo debuts tomorrow during Steam Next Fest.

Experience early gameplay and explore the Dahlan Empire ruins.

Dustgrave offers a sandbox RPG with deep turn-based combat.

Advanced character editor and a dynamic record & relationship system.

Indie game studio Innervoid Interactive and publisher Digital Tribe have confirmed Dustgrave will be a part of Steam Next Fest. The demo, which will be available tomorrow, February 5, will give you a chance to experience part of the early stages of the game's story while giving you a number of different things to try out so you get a real taste of the RPG. They didn't really give a new trailer for this demo, but you can read more about the game below.

Dustgrave

The crumbling of the Dahlan Empire brought times of struggle, times of war, hunger, and plague – but also of opportunity for those strong and brave enough to carve their own path with swords and wits. You can be one of these adventurers and mercenaries who venture into this troubled land and leave a mark – as a criminal or a hero; a wise scholar or a hard worker; a holy man or just a mercenary: the choice is yours! Dustgrave offers players total freedom in a true sandbox RPG experience, with eye-catching cell-shaded watercolor art and a deep turn-based combat system. You play as a band of adventurers in the ravaged lands of the former Dahlan Empire: you can create and customize your characters with an advanced character editor and then choose your own way without limits.

The world will react accordingly to your deeds and decisions: an advanced record & relationship system that tracks every event in the world, and then every NPC reacts to what they know about you depending on their morality and current allegiances. Dustgrave features a deep turn-based combat system that allows you many different combinations of skills and items, offering players endless options of great tactical depth. But you will also have an advanced stealth system in your hands, which allows you to approach problems using your wits rather than your steel: you can break into secure places to find clues, steal treasures, or assassinate your mark without leaving a trace.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!