Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gives Xbox Series X Consoles To Hospitals

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in the giving mood a month early as he has been handing out Xbox Series X consoles to hospitals. The actor took to Instagram today to announce that he would be giving out multiple copies of the new console, customized with his logo and a small token of encouragement on each one. Each of them to be used to help children in need who are going through recovery at several children's hospitals across the United States. We have a snippet of what Xbox themselves had to say about it below, along with the video Johnson sent out. No matter what you may think of The Rock, this is an incredibly kind gesture that can go a long way to helping some children find a way to recovery after major surgeries or battles with cancer and other diseases. We'd cry, but you don't cry in front of The Rock!

Custom Xbox Series X consoles are accompanied by customized Xbox Wireless Controllers with a matching gold Brahma Bull and will be featured on the portable GO Karts outfitting the hospitals. The GO Karts were built specifically for hospitals to empower and bring joy to families through play, giving kids access to interactive entertainment and the chance to socialize via video games. Johnson announced the partnership and gave fans an initial look at the very first custom Xbox Series X console on social media on Monday, November 9. Over the next year, more than 50,000 kids will be able to play with the GO Karts and custom Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Wireless Controllers at the following hospitals: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Children's Hospital Colorado, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Children's Hospital Orange County, Children's Hospital St. Louis, Children's Wisconsin, C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Dell Children's Medical Center, Franciscan Hospital for Children, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Methodist Children's Hospital, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's, MUSC Children's Health, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Riley Hospital for Children, Seattle Children's Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Northern CA, Texas Children's Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital and UNM Children's Hospital.