Dying Light 2 Reveals More Inner Secrets In Latest Video

Techland has released a new Dying 2 Know video for Dying Light 2: Stay Human as they explore more of the secrets of the land you're in. This time the team sits down with Thomas Gerbaud, who is the World Director of the game as he will walk you through a few different parts of The City and go over some of the people who inhabit it in great detail. You are basically trying to survive in a city filled with people (including yourself) who are fighting off the infection, and there are several ways in the city to aid in that as well as help everyone to some degree. The video will show you how and unveil some of the locations, tools, and other specialty secrets that are hidden away to help you out. Enjoy the video down below.

World director Thomas Gerbaud shares how survivors have pieced together a new society in the 15 years following its dissolution. Every Dying Light 2 location is filled with tiny details that make the world feel more textured and complex while helping players comprehend the many facets of The City. In this episode, viewers will learn more about the game's post-apocalyptic setting and the way of life in The City. The Peacekeepers play a central part in this, and Thomas Gerbaud shares new details about their strict adherence to law, order, and hierarchy. The inhabitants are a product of the world around them, demonstrated by the game's rich environmental storytelling. For Thomas, the aim was for players to get a true sense of the world's people, rules, and way of life from their own exploration of and interactions with it. Every location is filled with tiny details that make the world feel more textured and complex while helping players comprehend the many facets of The City. Tune into this episode of Dying 2 Know More to find out about the citizens' lives in Dying Light 2: Stay Human and all the little details that make the world feel even more real.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying 2 Know More | Interview with Thomas Gerbaud (https://youtu.be/YxiPpEIktME)