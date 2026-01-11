Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, Madden Bowl

EA Sports Reveals Full Music Lineup For Madden Bowl Showcase

Electronic Arts revealed the full musical lineup happening at EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa next month

Electronic Arts revealed more details behind the musical guests that wil appeat at their upcoming show, EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa. Yes, that is still the full title of this one, and no, it's not the esports event. This is a concert happening at the Chase Center during Super Bowl weekend to take advantage of people being in the city ahead of the big game. We have the full lineup here along with quotes from all of the involved parties, as the event happens on February 6.

EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa

Beginning at 7:00 PM PST on EA Sports social channels, fans can catch every A-list star and athlete arrival along with exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl Blue Carpet, hosted by Jameis Winston and Kay Adams. Twitch streamer Sketch will host a livestream from the carpet featuring athletes facing off in a one-play Madden NFL 26 showdown, and the I AM ATHLETE podcast will also be on-site, delivering additional content that brings fans closer to the action through their unique point of view. Visa, a world leader in digital payments, joins this year as the presenting partner, unlocking a next‑level experience for select Visa Infinite cardholders. These Infinite cardholders will enjoy access to the Fast Pass Lane, premium seating, and entry to the Visa Fan Lounge—where guests are treated to complimentary food and beverages, immersive activations, curated gifts, and limited‑edition Visa x Madden Bowl gear.

"Panthers football has been a staple in my life since I was a kid, so playing Madden has been something I've always done – still do to this day on tour," said Luke Combs. "Getting the invite from EA Sports to be a part of the Madden Bowl at the biggest football game in the world – the Super Bowl, was a no-brainer. I can't wait and I'm still holding out hope my Panthers will be there too."

"The Bay is home, and performing at Madden Bowl while the Super Bowl's right here means everything," said LaRussell. "This city runs on innovation, hustle, and heart. The same things that make football and music connect with people everywhere."

"With Super Bowl LX in the backyard of our global headquarters, this year truly feels like a home game for us," said John Reseburg, VP of Marketing, Partnerships & Communications for EA Sports. "This will be our biggest presence ever, and EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl is at the center of it, a celebration of the fans, athletes, creators, and music shaping the culture of football. We're going to bring an incredible show to the Bay, and share that energy with football fans everywhere."

