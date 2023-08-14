Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, hockey, NHL 24

EA Sports Reveals Two Different Cover Art Images For NHL 24

EA Sports has revealed the cover art that will appear on the standard and special edition of NHL 24, featuring this year's cover athlete.

EA Sports decided to release the first teaser for NHL 24 this week before they do a full reveal this Wednesday, as we get a look at two of the covers for the game. It seems like all sporting games these days are taking the same path to promotion, no matter what the sport. The first step is to reveal the cover art and the cover athlete, while holding everything else off for two days. It happened a few weeks ago with NBA 2K24, and now NHL 24 is following suit in the same fashion. But at least we have a clearer picture of where they're headed style-wise this time around as we got a look at two different covers, both of them featuring Cale Makar, Defenceman of the Colorado Avalanche. A pretty wise choice this time around as he has been racking up a ton of records and achievements faster than most other players to hold that position on any team in the league's history.

As you can see from the two samples here, we have the Standard Edition of the cover, featuring Makar at home in the Ball Arena. The second cover, which is a little bit more stoic, is for the special edition, which they are calling the X-Factor Edition this time around, showing off Makar and his shadow as he takes a shot on the ice. Both covers are pretty good, but we're guessing this is just the tip of the iceberg as there's probably at least one more on the way for either a legend or a woman player on the cover.

As far as what's to come, EA Sports will do a full reveal for all things NHL 24 on August 16th at 8am PT, and we'll be around to tell you all about it.

