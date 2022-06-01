EA Sports Will Have John Madden Be The Cover Star Of Madden NFL 23

EA Sports revealed who the cover star will be for Madden NFL 23, choosing to go with the man himself, John Madden as this year's choice. It seems only fitting since Madden himself passed away last December that they would choose to honor the game's namesake with one last appearance. It's actually the first time he's been on the cover since 2000, as every year following that has been a highlighted athlete (many of whom have fallen to the "Madden Curse", but that's another topic.) Prior to that, John had always been the cover star. This particular cover pays tribute to the very first game (John Madden Football) from 1988.

The game will also come with a few new experiences, the first of which will be having two versions of Coach Madden lead opposing teams of All-Madden athletes, who will be facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. Madden himself will also return during the game in remastered audio clips, so you can hear him calling the action as a throwback to his broadcaster days. Electronic Arts also revealed something special for #MaddenDay, which we have more details about below.

Coach Madden's football philosophies and expectations on the field have always grounded the Madden NFL development team, as they represent what fans truly want from the best 11v11 simulation football experience. When Madden NFL 23 launches later this summer, the first interactive experience will feature two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of "All Madden" athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. In addition, the unforgettable voice of Coach Madden returns during the game in remastered audio clips that callback to his legendary days as a broadcaster. In celebration of #MaddenDay, Electronic Arts also announced an update on the $5 million John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education announced earlier this year in honor of Coach Madden. Electronic Arts will commit $2.5 million of the John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education to support programming over the next five years for the following four nonprofit organizations focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) education: College Track, Mission Bit, StreetCode Academy and Girls Who Code. These organizations are established and proven partners committed to equipping students confronting systemic barriers with the tech skills, mentoring and development support needed to succeed in college and beyond. The remaining $2.5 million of the John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education will go towards the creation of the EA Madden Scholarship in partnership with the UNCF, (United Negro College Fund), which will support students at 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to graduate college prepared for the next step in their career.