Eggy Party Officially Launches New Doggy Dash Event NetEase Games has a new event for Eggy Party as the Doggy Dash arrives in time for the game's launch in the Philippines.

NetEase Games has launched a new event for fans of Eggy Party to take part in, as they can now play the season sport known as Doggy Dash. The event, which launches today, coincides with the game's launch in the Philippines as players in the region will have a chance to play it for the first time, while everyone else will be able to jump in with them at the same time. We have the full details below about the event as is it now live and ready for you to tackle.

"The Doggy Dash season will introduce new sports-themed activities, stages, and rewards to the game. The new stages include Archery Practice, Basketball, Hooray for Eggies, Obstacle Course, Track Meet, etc. Archery Practice gives all of the Eggies a bow, which they must use to fire arrows at the opponents and knock them off the stage, while avoiding being hit off themselves. Basketball involves dunking balls through hoops to earn points while preventing the opponents from doing the same. Hooray for the Eggies puts your rhythm and timing skills to the test, as Eggies have to replicate the movements of a cheerleader as they throw out fancy moves that increase in speed to catch out the slowest of the bunch. Obstacle Course is exactly what it sounds like, with the Eggies racing to the end of the course while avoiding numerous sports-themed hazards, including massive boxing gloves that swing around the level. Finally, Track Meet involves grabbing a trophy and holding onto it for as long as possible, but there's one snag, as there are not enough trophies for every player. Hence, it soon turns into a game of survival, where their opponents hunt the trophy-carrying Eggies and try to steal their treasure for themselves."

"Once you participate in the Doggy Dash season, you can experience special seasonal activity tasks, including gathering collectibles to earn Sports Coins and redeem them for rewards. There are also Season Ranking Rewards for the truly competitive players, including the Dog Paw Sports Outfits, Baseball Bat, and Pitcher Avatar Frame. If you want to unlock some of the awesome Eggy gear in the Doggy Dash season, you can purchase Season Mystery Boxes, with a chance to pull outfits like the Sparky, Ari (Judo Uniform), and the Ace. The Party Pass will also be active throughout the season, offering Party Pass Tasks with their own rewards simply for playing the game. Also, there is the Advanced Party Pass with even more unlockables, such as the Stinger, Gogo, and Ladybug outfits, as well as plenty of Egg Coins and Rainbow Coins."

"Doggy Dash marks the beginning of big things for Eggy Party, as it not only introduces tons of new content and loot to the game but also signifies its first major seasonal event since the soft launch. Eggy Party has lots of cool rewards for dedicated players to earn, but the game is casual enough for anyone to pick it up and have some fun on the go while competing in matches that often switch between tense moments of skill and hilarious moments when things go wrong, either for you or your opponent. The Eggies are waiting to run, so check out Eggy Party when it launches to become part of what will undoubtedly be one the most eggcellent games of 2023."