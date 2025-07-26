Posted in: Bandai Namco, Elden Ring, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign Reveals Duo Expeditions In New Update

Elden Ring Nightreign dropped details for a new update, bringing Duo Expeditions to the game for two players to fight together

Article Summary Elden Ring Nightreign Update 1.02 introduces Duo Expeditions for two-player co-op gameplay on one system

Experience roguelike adventures in Limveld, a dynamic world where the night cycle alters the map

Choose from eight unique heroes, each with signature abilities and Ultimates for varied playstyles

Defeat bosses and gather relics to upgrade characters, with each session offering fresh challenges and rewards

Bandai Namco revealed a new update for Elden Ring Nightreign this week, opening up Duo Expeditions as one of the many options. Officially called Update 1.02, the update will give you the chance to play side-by-side with a friend on the same system, rather than going off and playing together in a lobby from two separate platforms, which is a nice way to bring friends together in one of the most punishing titles around. The game will also be getting upgrades and quality-of-life improvements when it comes out on July 30. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer!

Elden Ring Nightreign

The all-new adventure in Elden Ring Nightreign begins at the Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing environment, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Elden Ring Nightreign is unlike any experience created before by FromSoftware, Inc. In this condensed action RPG, players will never experience the same journey twice as enemies, rewards, and Limveld itself are ever-shifting and evolving with each new session. Defeating greater enemies and venturing into the more dangerous parts of the map will uncover more powerful weapons and greater Rune rewards. Finding Sites of Grace gives each hero a chance to level up and gain crucial power. With each session-based adventure being akin to playing through an open-air dungeon, every journey provides an opportunity to grow lasting stat bonuses. Successful runs against the night bring players ever closer to defeating the Nightlord and unraveling the story behind each Nightfarer in this parallel world.

