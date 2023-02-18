Elderand Releases Launch Trailer As It Appears On PC & Switch Check out the official launch trailer for Elderand as you can now play the game on Steam and the Nintendo Switch.

Graffiti Games has released a new trailer for Elderand this week, as you can now play the game on Nintendo Switch and PC via Switch. The game was officially released this past week on February 16th, 2023. But before you thread off to get it on one of those two platforms, you can get one last look at it in the Launch Trailer we have for you down at the bottom. Enjoy the view!

"Heads will literally roll in this gruesome action platformer where only the strong will survive in brutal, skill-based combat against terrifying creatures. Wield a variety of killing instruments and abilities against towering, bone-chilling bosses. Explore a twisted Lovecraftian world shrouded in darkness and madness. RPG elements allow customization of the battle experience, from the main character's appearance to skills, stats, and weapons. Glory and riches await those who can spill the required blood and guts to collect it."

Wield an arsenal of killing devices, including whips, swords, axes, daggers, bows, magic staves, and more. Different weapons have different stats, so try them all!

Satisfying Metroidvania-style exploration meets terrifying Lovecraftian creatures in this detailed hand-drawn pixel world with glorious gothic aesthetics and handcrafted level design.

Players can customize the experience to best suit their play style with RPG-like features, from their character's appearance to their skills, stats, and weapons.

Collect loot from exploration and fallen enemies and then use it to upgrade weapons via crafting.

Travel to the many corners of this perilous land, such as an inviting village with merchants, a forest, a temple prison, floating islands, a cursed Cathedral, and the hellscape that is Elderand itself.

More than 60 different enemy types and around a dozen bosses to slay.

Collect lost letters and other correspondence from the poor souls who came before to learn more about the darkness taking hold of this grim land.