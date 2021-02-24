Electronic Arts & BioWare Discontinue Production On Anthem

It looks like Anthem has come to an end as both Electronic Arts and BioWare revealed today that they've ceased production. BioWare's Executive Producer Christian Dailey took to the company blog today to make the announcement, which we have a chunk of it for you here to read. Basically, a few different things came into play for the decision, including the COVID-19 pandemic, but ultimately they want to focus on other games such as Dragon Age and Mass Effect. When we first tried out the game a few years ago at Electronic Arts' studios with other members of the press, we actually enjoyed it. The game was something new and it had a massive world to explore. But right out the gate when it released it was met with technical issues and what seemed like a lack of interest from players. It's kind of a shame it didn't do well and wasn't executed in the best way, but it's not like it was a terrible concept. Maybe someday down the road, they can take another pass at it.

Since Anthem's launch, the team has been working hard to continually improve the game, releasing multiple updates that brought with them a variety of improvements and introduced new content to play. Towards the end of 2019 we expanded on that effort and started working on a more fundamental restructure of the game. During the development we've provided updates revealing some of the team's work through blog posts and conversations with you on social media and it's been inspiring for us to see the positive reactions and feedback. I've been incredibly proud of the work the team has been doing, and excited to see and play each new build of the experience. 2020 was a year unlike any other however and while we continue to make progress against all our game projects at BioWare, working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams. I know this will be disappointing to the community of Anthem players who have been excited to see the improvements we've been working on. It's also disappointing for the team who were doing brilliant work. And for me personally, Anthem is what brought me to BioWare, and the last two years have been some of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career.