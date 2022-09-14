Electronic Arts To Bring Back The Apex Legends Global Series

Electronic Arts announced this morning they are officially bringing back the Apex Legends Global Series with two tiers and live events. The organization will be bringing back in-person LAN competitions, including the Split 1 Playoffs in winter 2023, Split 2 Playoffs in spring 2023, and Year 3 Championship in summer 2023. There will also be the addition of multiple Regional Finals to help sort out the rankings and help facilitate putting the best of the best against each other to earn Playoff spots. The Challenger Circuit is also getting an update as the winning team from each competition will automatically qualify for the Split 2 Pro League Qualifier or the Last Chance Qualifier – depending on which they're in. Finally, they have introduced Pro League Teams, which will consist of 30 teams per region that will be a mix of 22 invited squads and 8 from the Preseason Qualifiers. We have more info on the changes below, and detailed info can be found on their blog.

Building upon this momentum, Apex Legends Global Series Year 3 will feature three international LAN competitions throughout the season – Split 1 Playoffs in winter 2023, Split 2 Playoffs in spring 2023, concluding with the Year 3 Championship in summer 2023. Year 3 will also introduce a number of ecosystem enhancements designed to drive deeper engagement amongst both players and fans, including the addition of the Regional Finals. New to Year 3, on the last day of each Regular Season Split, the top 20 teams will advance to the Regional Finals, where they will face off in a Match Point series, with the winner earning a guaranteed Playoffs spot. Following the introduction of a new format for professional and amateur competition in Year 2, Year 3 of the ALGS will further refine the Pro League and Challenger Circuit. The Pro League will return on November 6 and will now consist of 30 teams in each of the five ALGS regions – 22 invited squads and 8 top-performing from the Preseason Qualifiers – to ensure the highest level of competition in this division. Additionally, the winning team from each Challenger Circuit tournament will automatically qualify for the Split 2 Pro League Qualifier or the Last Chance Qualifier, depending on the Split.