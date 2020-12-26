Enjoy Five Free Codes For The Falconeer On Xbox

'Tis the season, and we have a late-night gift for you as we have five free codes for you to snag for The Falconeer on Xbox. Wired Productions has given us five codes to give away for the game to be used on Xbox consoles. These codes work for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, although there is no next-gen version of the game at the moment. All five codes are on a first-come-first-serve basis, once the code is claimed to a console it can't be used anywhere else. You can find them below. Best of luck to you all!

Generations of poisonous decisions and treason swirl in the deep, as factions collide.

Become the Falconeer and soar through the skies aboard a devastatingly powerful Warbird. Uncover secrets lost to the sea as you join or oppose different factions and clans scattered throughout The Great Ursee. Take advantage of multiple Falconeer classes with individual stats, weapons and warbirds that can be upgraded through winning battles, completing quests, discovering secrets, or applying Mutagens or Chants. Use ocean thermals and energy to dive, dodge, barrel-roll, and twist to gain an advantage. The Falconeer is an open-world air combat game, featuring fast, brutal aerial dogfights and deep exploration of an incredible fantasy open-world set not only above the clouds but also amongst the waves and down through the sunken, ocean depths.

The Great Ursee is an ancient place, filled with beautifully detailed locations to find and explore, not only above the clouds, but also below the waves. Discover sparks of order and civilization as well as wild and dangerous coasts filled with treasure, pirates, lost technology and amazing creatures. Combat in the Falconeer is fast, brutal and devastating. The unique abilities of Warbirds allow for an unparalleled level of control and movability, creating epic fights with mounted enemies such as War Falcons, Weaver dragons, Mantarays and Razorbeetles. The rich and powerful yield fleets of airships and Falconeers to protect their assets, while revolution and dissent are brewing among the downtrodden and poor. Join and support your faction, flying missions that may change the fate of your comrades as well as yourself. Choose your unique character's origin story, and build an unbreakable bond between player and bird, through one of multiple playable campaigns, encompassed by a world packed with side quests and free-flying exploration you won't want to miss!