Entei Legendary Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto

It's time to begin preparing for this weekend's mega-event Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. This remote, ticketed event will feature all five Johto Legendaries in Tier Five raids including Lugia, Ho-Oh, Entei, Suicune, and Raikou. All of them will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Entei and perfect your catching strategy during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto.

Top Entei Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Entei counters as such:

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Entei with efficiency.

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Samurott (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Clawitzer (Water Gun, Crabhammer)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Empoleon (Waterfall, Hydro Cannon)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Entei can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note that if you encounter a Shiny in a Tier Five raids, it is a guaranteed first ball catch, so I'd suggest switching to Pinap Berries to increase the amount of Entei Candy you earn.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Entei will have a CP of 1984 in normal weather conditions and 2480 in boosted conditions.

Stay tuned for more in-depth Pokémon GO Tour: Johto coverage.