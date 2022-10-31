Epic Games Teams With Ralph Lauren For New Fortnite Partnership

Epic Games announced today they have formed a new partnership with Ralph Lauren to bring the Polo brand to Fortnite. Players will have a chance to add a little of that Polo stye to their closet as they will be able to equip the brand-new Polo Stadium Collection, which is sitting in the Fortnite Item Shop. Along with a physical apparel capsule collection, a throwback '92 collection, a Launch Event in New York City, and more to promote not just the brand but the new collab. This is the first time in over five decades the Polo Pony logo has been specially redesigned as they have done so to commemorate the collaboration. We have more details of what you an expect and more during this collab, as well as a couple of quotes from both parties.

Polo Stadium Collection – The Polo Stadium Collection, dropping in the Fortnite Item Shop, draws inspiration from the heritage of Ralph Lauren's celebrated Stadium Collection and Polo Sport line from the 1990s. The digital collection will debut two digital Outfits—the Stadium Hero '92 and Polo Prodigy Outfits—with alternate Styles and additional in-game Cosmetics that will be available beginning November 5th.

Physical Apparel Capsule Collection – A physical apparel capsule collection will also be available on November 2nd, exclusively on the Ralph Lauren website. An additional product drop will launch globally in early December on the site, the Ralph Lauren App, and the Polo-67 App, in select Ralph Lauren retail stores and specialty retailers.

The Polo Stadium Cup – Starting November 4th, players will be able to compete in the Polo Stadium Cup, a Zero Build Solo tournament, for the opportunity to unlock the Stadium Hero '92 and Polo Prodigy Outfits (and additional Cosmetics) early.

Twitch Livestream Launch Event in New York City – As part of the campaign launch, Ralph Lauren will host an in-person kick-off event streamed exclusively on Twitch on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:00 pm EST. Hosted by Kelly Link and Sypher PK, the livestream will feature interviews, interactive games and challenges with streamers and esports stars, and an exclusive musical performance by rapper Polo G.

"Ralph Lauren has always designed dreams and created new worlds, and today, our collaboration with Fortnite will deliver a groundbreaking experience to a new community of next-generation players and consumers," said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren. "Our partnership represents a completely fresh take on the Ralph Lauren brand—designing for the metaverse first—that is thoroughly focused on the future. We are excited to continue to lead digital exploration, building on our decades-long track record of pioneering innovation."

"Authentically expressing yourself is core to the player experience inside Fortnite," said Adam Sussman, President at Epic Games. "Ralph Lauren's iconic 'Polo' design history together with the powerful versatility of Unreal Engine and the unmistakable style of Fortnite have resulted in an inspired campaign and timeless looks that Fortnite players worldwide are sure to love."