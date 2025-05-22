Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bilibili, Escape From Duckov, Team Soda

Escape From Duckov Announces New Free Demo

Next week, you can try your hands at the new game Escape From Duckov, as the team will be releasing an brand-new free demo

Article Summary Escape From Duckov launches a free Steam demo on May 29, 2025—try this top-down extraction shooter now.

Dive into duck-themed PvE action with fun firefights, resource management, and easy-to-learn gameplay.

Explore, scavenge, and build your ultimate base to construct a spaceship and escape Duckov’s world.

Customize weapons, craft gear, and strategize every loot run for high replayability and endless fun.

Indie game developer Team Soda and publisher Bilibili have announced a brand-new free demo for the game Escape From Duckov. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a top-down extraction shooter that plays off a lot of the titles in the genre in a loving way, with ducks being the main theme of it all. The demo will give players a chance to experience a small piece of the game and fight against others while the team tests out the game's mechanics. Enjoy the trailer above as the demo arrives on Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 29, 2025.

Escape From Duckov

After waking up from a strange dream, you find yourself in Duckov's world. There are various enemies hiding outside around your shelter. After leaving, you need to explore cautiously and try to collect supplies for your future. There's no time to explain, rookie duck! Becoming a stronger soldier is what you need most now! Escape From Duckov is a funky and adorable duck-themed top-down PvE extraction shooter. Unlike hardcore tactical shooters, the game features cartoonish enemies, fog-of-war mechanics, and randomly dropped loot. Combined with base-building, weapon customization, and progression systems, it offers high replayability and extensive depth that will keep players coming back for more.

An Extraction Shooter for Everybody – A top-down PvE shooter that's streamlined for tense but fun firefights, making the extraction gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master—perfect for players of all levels.

A top-down PvE shooter that's streamlined for tense but fun firefights, making the extraction gameplay easy to pick up but hard to master—perfect for players of all levels. Sneak or Shoot? Quack Your Way Out! – Strategic resource management is key: fight enemies head-on with raw firepower or survive stealthily, plan your loot runs wisely, and avoid leaving empty-handed.

Strategic resource management is key: fight enemies head-on with raw firepower or survive stealthily, plan your loot runs wisely, and avoid leaving empty-handed. Build the Ultimate Base – Explore new maps, scavenge strategic supplies, and build up your base—all to construct a spaceship and escape the planet's impending doom.

Explore new maps, scavenge strategic supplies, and build up your base—all to construct a spaceship and escape the planet's impending doom. Mod Your Arsenal From Peashooter to Cannon! – Deep weapon customization and a robust crafting system ensure high replayability, keeping players quacking for more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!