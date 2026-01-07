Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, D.I.C.E. Awards, Evan Wells

Evan Wells To Join The D.I.C.E. Awards Hall of Fame

Evan Wells will officially join the D.I.C.E. Awards Hall of Fame, as he will be inducted this February at the ceremony in Las Vegas

Article Summary Evan Wells will be inducted into the D.I.C.E. Awards Hall of Fame at the 29th annual Las Vegas ceremony.

Wells led Naughty Dog as Co-President, shaping franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us for two decades.

His career began with classics like ToeJam & Earl 2, Gex, Crash Bandicoot: Warped, and Jak and Daxter.

Industry leaders praise Wells for his creative leadership, vision, and lasting impact on video game development.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced this week that Evan Wells will join their Hall of Fame at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. A longtime developer and the former Co-President of Naughty Dog, you can find his fingerprints across many beloved titles from the past three decades. He will be inducted at the 29th annual awards showcase on February 12 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas, as Neil Druckmann will present Wells with his Hall of Fame Award. We have more details from the annoucnement below.

Evan Wells Joins D.I.C.E. Awards Hall of Fame

Evan Wells has worked in the video game industry for more than 30 years, most notably serving as an instrumental and foundational member of Naughty Dog's history. He began his career as a Designer on ToeJam & Earl 2 before moving to Crystal Dynamics, where he contributed to Gex and Gex: Enter the Gecko. Wells joined Naughty Dog in 1998, serving as Lead Designer and Director on several of the studio's most iconic PS1 and PS2 titles, including Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Jak and Daxter, and more.

In 2004, he became Co-President of Naughty Dog, helping guide the studio for nearly two decades through a transformational era that produced award-winning and best-selling franchises such as Uncharted and The Last of Us. Throughout his tenure, Wells helped foster the collaborative culture, technical excellence, and narrative ambition that define Naughty Dog today, leaving a lasting impact on both the studio and the broader games industry.

"Naughty Dog was able to create some truly incredible games and leave a lasting mark on the industry because of Evan's unwavering leadership and the trust he placed in all of us," said Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog Studio Head & Head of Creative. "I know I speak for many across the industry when I congratulate Evan on this well-deserved recognition. It's a profound honor to present him with this Hall of Fame induction."

"We are honored to recognize Evan Wells for his decades of creative leadership and his profound impact on the games industry," said Meggan Scavio, President of the AIAS. "Throughout his tenure at Naughty Dog, Evan has exemplified what it means to lead with vision, integrity, and a deep respect for the craft. His commitment to nurturing talent and pushing creative boundaries has shaped generations of developers and inspired millions of players around the world. It is a privilege to celebrate his remarkable legacy at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!