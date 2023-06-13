Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CCP Games, eve online

EVE Online Launches New Viridian Expansion With Latest Trailer

EVE Online has just received its latest expansion with Viridian, complete with a brand new trailer from CCP Games today.

CCP Games have officially launched the latest expansion for EVE Online today, as players can now jump into the new wonders and options of Viridian. The new content will bring more power to the players as they focus squarely on player-driven corporations. Yes, you get to experience more capitalism in space and all of the hazards that come with it, big and small. The expansion also provides an expanded toolsets for efficient group management, several new ways to personalize player-owned structures, a number of new ships, and more. You can find out more in the latest trailer below as it's now live!

"Viridian's transformative features empower corporations to establish, monitor, and achieve their goals while solidifying their place in EVE Online's rich, dynamic universe. Corporation Projects allow corporation leaders to elevate objectives and track their progress, the new AIR Opportunities interface enables members to discover new ways to aid their corps, while Homefront Operations provide new socially engaging adventures in which players can boost their skills and bring on new recruits. Viridian gives player-run corporations access to the Heraldry System, further bolstering their collective identities. Corporation leaders can appoint a dedicated Corporation Brand Manager to personalize any of the 11 EVE Online Upwell structures and leave their rivals in awe. With over 90 color options available upon Viridian's launch, corporations can proudly display their group's signature colors across New Eden."

"Players can now unleash unparalleled devastation in battle with Tech II Lancer Dreadnoughts, specialized new ships that serve a distinct strategic role in EVE Online's capital spacecraft ecosystem. Lancers are CCP Games' first foray into the advanced Tech II arena for capital ships since the launch of jump freighters in 2007, offering players fresh tactical opportunities on the battlefield. Equipped with disruptive area-of-effect weaponry, Tech II Lancer Dreadnoughts can temporarily prevent a target from warping, tethering, or using their jump drive. Four unique lancers will be introduced, one for each main empire, each with their own unique battle strategy and powerful weaponry. CCP Games continues to evolve EVE Online's graphical fidelity with the addition of volumetric cloud designs and enhanced visual effects for frigates, marauders, and missiles. Players will notice significant changes to frigate and marauder lighting, color, and headlights to reflect the ship's speed, further immersing pilots as they navigate across the cosmos of New Eden. EVE's signature high-octane battles are also more colorful with overhauled missile impact effects, enabling pilots to easily distinguish what type of damage is being dealt."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzjW1sweyI4

