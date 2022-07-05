Evercade Announces Alwa's Awakening & Cathedral Dual Cartridge

Evercade has revealed a brand new dual game cartridge as they will be releasing Alwa's Awakening and Cathedral as a single title. The big thing that makes this release stand out, aside from the fact that they're doing a release on a cartridge, is that you're getting two relatively newer games on the console as opposed to their usual retro title releases. A bit of a rarity for the company. Pre-orders for this will start on July 29th with the game being shipped out sometime in October. Here are a few quotes from all the parties involved in this new venture.

"The Evercade Dual Cartridges form an integral part of the Evercade's indie line-up," says Marketing Manager Sean Cleaver. "With the great success of the Xenocrisis/Tanglewood collection, we've made a space where we can celebrate all facets of indie development from grass roots and homebrew all the way to larger scale titles and projects. This collection of Alwa's Awakening 8-Bit Edition and Cathedral also marks our first completely native port of a game to Evercade, meaning we are no longer bound by emulation only. The gates are now truly open."

"Cathedral is all about making a modern retro experience, and what better platform to release for than the Evercade, which encompasses this very idea," said Cathedral's lead designer, Eric Lavesson. "We're proud and excited to have been given this opportunity, and humbled to be the first commercial game running natively on Evercade. We want to thank all those who have supported us through the years, and we hope that everyone will enjoy playing this new version of Cathedral.

"It's great to see that Alwa's Awakening 8-Bit Edition and Cathedral are available on the same collection," said Elden Pixels CEO & Marketing Manager, Mikael Forslind. "We published Decemberborn's title in 2019 and to see both our games together is excellent, especially as they compliment each other so well. Along with our recent release of the Alwa's Awakening 8-bit Edition, it's awesome to see it find another new home on Evercade."