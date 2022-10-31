Pokémon GO Announces Guzzlord Raids For November 2022

Guzzlord is coming to Pokémon GO. Niantic has announced the arrival of this new Ultra Beast through Ultra Wormhole raids coming to the game in November 2022. Let's take a look at the rest of November's offerings including the Research Breakthrough, Raid Hour schedule, Spotlight Hour content, and more.

The Research Breakthrough of the month for November 2022 is Starmie. Starmie will offer a Star Piece but as an evolved form, it cannot be Shiny. If you can get another Shedinja encounter at the start of the month instead of Starmie, I'd of course go for that.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:

October 27th – November 8th, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Guzzlord

November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Nihilego

The Raid Hours for the month include:

November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

November 9th, 2022: Guzzlord

November 16th, 2022: Guzzlord

November 23rd, 2022: Nihilego

November 30th, 2022: Nihilego

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:

October 27th – November 8th, 2022: Mega Banette

November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Mega Gyarados

November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Mega Houndoom

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 1st – 2nd, 2022 : Día de Muertos Event

: Día de Muertos Event November 5th, 2022 : Community Day Classic: Dreaming of Dratini

: Community Day Classic: Dreaming of Dratini November 9th – 17 th, 2022 : Greedy Gluttons Event

: Greedy Gluttons Event November 14th – 17th, 2022 : Team GO Rocket Takeover

: Team GO Rocket Takeover November 12th, 2022 : November Community Day: Teddiursa

: November Community Day: Teddiursa November 13th, 2022 : Elite Raids

: Elite Raids November 18th – 20th, 2022 : Safari Zone: Singapore

: Safari Zone: Singapore November 23rd – 28th 2022 : Astral Eclipse Event

: Astral Eclipse Event November 27th, 2022: TBA

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 4th, 2022: Cempasúchill Duskull with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Cempasúchill Duskull with double Stardust for catching Pokémon November 11th, 2022: Croagunk with double XP for catching Pokémon

Croagunk with double XP for catching Pokémon November 18th, 2022: Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon November 25th, 2022: Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon. November 25th, 2022: Hoothoot with double XP for evolving Pokémon.