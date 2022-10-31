Pokémon GO Announces Guzzlord Raids For November 2022
Guzzlord is coming to Pokémon GO. Niantic has announced the arrival of this new Ultra Beast through Ultra Wormhole raids coming to the game in November 2022. Let's take a look at the rest of November's offerings including the Research Breakthrough, Raid Hour schedule, Spotlight Hour content, and more.
The Research Breakthrough of the month for November 2022 is Starmie. Starmie will offer a Star Piece but as an evolved form, it cannot be Shiny. If you can get another Shedinja encounter at the start of the month instead of Starmie, I'd of course go for that.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:
- October 27th – November 8th, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina
- November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Guzzlord
- November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Nihilego
The Raid Hours for the month include:
- November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina
- November 9th, 2022: Guzzlord
- November 16th, 2022: Guzzlord
- November 23rd, 2022: Nihilego
- November 30th, 2022: Nihilego
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:
- October 27th – November 8th, 2022: Mega Banette
- November 8th – November 23rd, 2022: Mega Gyarados
- November 23rd – December 1st, 2022: Mega Houndoom
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:
- November 1st – 2nd, 2022: Día de Muertos Event
- November 5th, 2022: Community Day Classic: Dreaming of Dratini
- November 9th – 17th, 2022: Greedy Gluttons Event
- November 14th – 17th, 2022: Team GO Rocket Takeover
- November 12th, 2022: November Community Day: Teddiursa
- November 13th, 2022: Elite Raids
- November 18th – 20th, 2022: Safari Zone: Singapore
- November 23rd – 28th 2022: Astral Eclipse Event
- November 27th, 2022: TBA
There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:
- November 4th, 2022: Cempasúchill Duskull with double Stardust for catching Pokémon
- November 11th, 2022: Croagunk with double XP for catching Pokémon
- November 18th, 2022: Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon
- November 25th, 2022: Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon.
- November 25th, 2022: Hoothoot with double XP for evolving Pokémon.