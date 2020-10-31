Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Alolan Marowak

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of raiding these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Alolan Marowak Raid Day, let's take a deep dive into this Generation Seven variant of a Generation One favorite.

Dex entry number 105, Marowak was introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One along with the rest of the Kanto region. Referred to as the Bone Keeper Pokémon, the original Pokémon GO Dex entry for this Ground-type Pokémon was:

Marowak is the evolved form of a Cubone that has overcome its sadness at the loss of its mother and grown tough. This Pokémon's tempeted and hardened spirit is not easily broken.

Then, Generation Seven introduced the Alolan region, debuting Alolan variants of many Pokémon with Marowak included. Alolan Marowak takes on a dual typing of Fire/Ghost, with its Dex entry changing to:

When it beats opponents with its bone, the cursed flames spread to them. No amount of water will stop those flames from burning.

Alolan Marowak could be obtained in Diamond and Pearl by evolving a Cubone in the Alola Region. Cubone has no regional variant and appears the same in every Pokémon location.

For fans of the anime, the character Kiawa caught an Alolan Marowak in the episode A Crowning Moment of Truth! Kiawa's Marowak featured in many episodes.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Alolan Marowak:

SUN: The bones it possesses were once its mother's. Its mother's regrets have become like a vengeful spirit protecting this Pokémon.

MOON: Its custom is to mourn its lost companions. Mounds of dirt by the side of the road mark the graves of the Marowak.

UTRA SUN: The rich greenery of the Alola region is hard on Marowak. It controls fire to stay alive.

LET'S GO: It has transformed the spirit of its dear departed mother into flames, and tonight it will once again dance in mourning of others of its kind.

SWORD: This Pokémon sets the bone it holds on fire and dances through the night as a way to mourn its fallen allies.

SHIELD: The cursed flames that light up the bone carried by this Pokémon are said to cause both mental and physical pain that will never fade.