Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Elekid

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tomorrow Electabuzz Community Day which sees Elekid return to 2KM Eggs for the event, let's take a deep dive into this Electric Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 239, Elekid is a pure Electric-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Baby Pokémon can be hatched as either Male or Female and was introduced after Electabuzz as its pre-evolution. Referred to as the "Electric Pokémon," this is what Elekid's Dex entry says:

Elekid stores electricity in its body. If it touches metal and accidentally discharges all its built up electricity, this Pokémon begins swinging its arms in circles to recharge itself.

Elekid is part of a three-stage evolutionary line that was introduced in three separate generations. First came Electabuzz with Generation One's Kanto Region, Elekid came with Johto, and finally, Electivire, the third and ultimate form, was introduced with Generation Four's Sinnoh Region.

For fans of the anime, Elekid has quite a few appearances. The character Paul had an Elekid introduced in When Pokémon Worlds Collide! that was featured in multiple episodes before evolving into Electabuzz. Other appearances include Pikachu's Rescue Adventure; Here's Lookin' at You Elekid; A Date With Delcatty; Reversing the Charges; Three Sides to Every Story!; and more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Elekid:

Gold: It rotates its arms to generate electricity, but it tires easily, so it charges up only a little bit.

Silver: Even in the most vicious storm, this Pokémon plays happily if thunder rumbles in the sky.

Crystal: It loves violent thunder. The space between its horns flickers bluish-white when it is charging energy.

Platinum: A weak electric current flows between its horns. Sticking a hand there shocks the unwary.

Sun: When it's in a house, electrical outlets serve as its baby bottles. It sucks down electricity.

Moon: This Pokémon is constantly fighting with Togedemaru that try to steal its electricity. It's a pretty even match.

Ultra Sun: When it hears the crash of thunder, Elekid's mood improves. It can be useful to record that sound and play it when Elekid's feeling down.