Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Lugia

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of Legendary Pokémon, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of raiding these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Lugia's current stint as the Tier Five raid boss, let's take a deep dive into this Diving Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 249, Lugia is a dual Psychic/Flying-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Diving Pokémon," this is what Lugia's Dex entry says:

Lugia's wings pack devastating power — a light fluttering of its wings can blow apart regular houses. As a result, this Pokémon chooses to live out of sight deep under the sea.

In the original game series, this Pokémon can be encountered on the Whirl Islands in the Johto Region. Often seen as the opposite of Ho-oh, known as the "guardian of the skies," Lugia is known as the "guardians of the sea."

For fans of the anime, Lugia is featured in a major role in the second feature film, The Power of One, which establishes it as the "trio master" of the Legendary Birds of Kanto: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Lugia also appears in regular episodes of the series, including Around the Whirlpool, Legend? Go! Friends? Go!, and The Mystery is History. A baby Lugia named Silver is also featured in multiple episodes of the show.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Lugia:

Gold: It is said that it quietly spends its time deep at the bottom of the sea because its powers are too strong.

Silver: It is said to be the guardian of the seas. It is rumored to have been seen on the night of a storm.

Diamond/Pearl: It sleeps in a deep-sea trench. If it flaps its wings, it is said to cause a 40-day storm.