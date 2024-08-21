Posted in: Conventions, Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Games Show, Gamescom 2024

Everything Revealed During the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024

Organizers behind the Future Games Show decided to hold their own livestream during Gamescom 2024, and here's what they had to show us

Not to be outdone by Opening Night Live, the Future Games Show decided to hold their own lengthy livestream during Gamescom 2024 this afternoon. The majority of which covered a lot of the games you'd see from independent developers, as they gave updates to titles already known in the market, as well as a few world premieres of their own. We have the rundown of all the major reveals from the stream for you below, as well as the whole video for you to check out above.

Mars Attracts

Mars Attracts is a theme park management game set on Mars. Play as the devious Martians from the cult-classic universe of Mars Attacks and build your amusement park empire, abducting humans from across history to display in customizable enclosures for the entertainment of curious Martian guests. Study humanity in their natural habitat, or subject them to whatever twisted experiments you can imagine!

Spine – This Is Gun Fu

Spine – This Is Gun Fu is a single-player action game about close-quarters gunfights with the aesthetics of Gun Fu movies. Step into the stunning cyberpunk world with rebellious street artist Redline and her sentient combat implant Spine as they defy the autocratic AI regime in search of Redline's captured brother.

The Explorator

The Explorator is a game inspired by old-school FPS with a cell-shaded visual style. As an explorer, you take your courage in both hands to set foot on the most dangerous island in the known world, Ospolis. Prepare yourself well, as many challenges and obstacles await you. Legend has it that the ancient city of Atlantis lies beneath this island, which has been suddenly invaded by goblins and monsters that have emerged from the bowels of underground tunnels bored by unwary explorers confident of finding this famous city. You'll have to traverse the region zone by zone to make contact with these demon-encircled explorers and help them solve the mystery of the attack.

Civilization VII

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer. Whether you choose to follow a path rooted in history or reimagine possibilities to chart your own way forward, build something you believe in and create a legacy that echoes through the Ages in Civilization VII.

Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.

Croak

Croak is a nimble -and challenging- precision platformer featuring an innovative grapple mechanic. Use the prince's tongue to dash and bounce around through hundreds of hand-crafted rooms. Manipulate the environment as you traverse distinct biomes, each with unique gameplay mechanics and bosses.

Monaco 2

Get your crew back together for the ultimate heist experience! Monaco 2, the sequel to the award-winning Monaco: What's Yours is Mine, will bring back the friend-fueled energy of the original: a mix of smarts, stealth, and frenzied improvisational mayhem when plans go awry. This time, the job is different. Players will choose from an entirely new rogues' gallery of skilled thieves and infiltration experts, testing their smarts and skills in brain-bending procedurally generated 3D environments designed to deliver high-stakes challenges and infinite sneaky, stealy fun. The big payday: the ultimate heist experience for gangs around the globe.

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that combines intense real-time combat with deep gameplay and high replay value. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods©, Passtech returns with a new formula and game experience that can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op.

ZeroSpace

ZeroSpace is a cinematic RTS with an epic sci-fi story where your decisions determine the fate of the galaxy. Devise your unique strategy through your choice of factions, mercenary units and heroes, and execute clutch commands in the heat of battle to outplay the enemy. This cinematic, real-time strategy game is where you change the fate of the galaxy. No two matches play the same, thanks to nearly limitless combinations of factions, mercenary units, and heroes. Play with friends in cooperative or versus modes, and compete against other players in 2v2.

Will: Follow The Light

Will: Follow The Light is a narrative adventure taking players on a journey across stormy seas and rugged Nordic shores. Players will take the helm of a sailing yacht – piloted with realistic controls and developed in collaboration with arctic voyagers – and navigate the cold and hostile environments of far-northern seas. Players will assume the role of Will, a fearless man who grew up on the sea, as he ventures north in search of his missing son. Will's story explores the relationship between father and son in an adventure, taking players on an emotional rollercoaster through wild thunderstorms, the ringing silence of loneliness, and a tale about the importance of caring for loved ones. Players will face challenges on the sea and on land. As players progress, they will solve puzzles rooted in real life, chart their path using an authentic weather station and lifelike navigation system, and traverse snowy trails by dog sled in search of answers.

GreedFall II: The Dying World

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets, and make them your friends, rivals, or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever deeper RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration, and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

Akimbot

In this 3D, action-adventure platformer, play as Exe, an outlaw robot with his unexpected sidekick, Shipset, as you blast your way through armies of robots, control spaceships, and forge your own path on a mission to save the universe from impending doom! Set in a sci-fi world where only robots exist, travel the galaxy, and experience non-stop robot mayhem and explosive action!

Phantom Line

You are the OPERATOR, part of an elite spec-op unit that deals with anomalies – bizarre and inexplicable events hidden from the public. You work for a mysterious megacorp called Mortfield Industries. One of Mortfield's research facilities, placed in the IRON CORRIDOR – an Eastern Europe region torn by international tensions and paranormal activities – has lost contact with HQ. You've been sent there to investigate and secure the perimeter, as nuclear war just breaks out. Now, you must deal not only with tears in the fabric of space-time and monstrous entities, but also with a serious international conflict. With fire and chaos spreading quickly, you and your friends are on the frontline of humanity as its last defense. Will you be able to fulfill your mission? Are you willing to die again and again for the cause?

Caravan SandWitch

In Caravan SandWitch, embark on a journey across a Sci-Fi Provence-like world, driven by a mystery through your missing sister that unfolds with each step you take. Interact with the communities on Cigalo, help them with their tasks and meet new people along the way. Take your time to explore the world, whether in your van or on foot. Life is simple: no combat, no death, no timer, just you, your van, and the world.

Metaphor Refantazio

This is a story of how people must find unity to elect a new king. Our story takes place in The United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the assassination of the king brings chaos and unrest to the land. Then, one fateful day, a magic known only to the king called the Royal Magic is invoked, and the world becomes embroiled in a royal tournament for the throne. In the midst of this, the protagonist, together with his partner, the fairy Galica, must find a way to break the curse that has been placed on the prince, whom the kingdom believes to be dead. To do so, they depart on a journey across the vast land. They will discover that in order to achieve their goal, they must participate in the tournament for the throne, and this great task shall require them to ally with many friends and followers of the various tribes inhabiting the world.

Monster Hunter Wilds

The latest footage for the highly anticipated action RPG showcased the Scarlet Forest and a spider-like monster known as Lala Barina, who patrols this lush woodland. Capcom also presented the first extended look at a region's apex monster and explored exciting new gameplay details, including how to clash with larger-than-life foes head-on, hunt as a group even in single player, and enjoy unprecedented freedom in the seamless world of the Forbidden Lands.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Unite the Veilguard and defy the gods in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, an immersive single-player RPG where you become the leader others believe in. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age's newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight back and lead your team of seven companions, each with their own rich story. Together, you will become the Veilguard.

Fable

What does it mean to be a Hero? Well, in the fairytale land of Albion, that is entirely up to you. With a dark threat looming, your choices will change Albion forever.

Rogue Waters

Rogue Waters is a tactical, turn-based rogue-lite set in a pirate world overtaken by a terrible curse. Gather your ragtag crew of rogues and grow them into fierce pirates. Befriend and call upon legendary creatures of sailors' myths. Chart your course through an ever-changing game world, and turn the tides of battle on land or sea in a fresh take on tactical turn-based combat. The crew and the Kraken await your command–will ye heed the call?

Dwarven Realms

Face massive hordes of mobs and unleash chaotic abilities that paint the screen with mayhem. Dive into the largest mob density of any 3D ARPG and slay them all. Wield epic powers, create your build, and shape a world of endless possibilities in the action-packed ARPG experience.

Dimensionals

Dimensionals is a roguelike turn-based RPG with dozens of heroes from different dimensions to collect and level up. Build a party of three and combine hundreds of their unique skills to create insane combos. Fight through an epic story told in the style of voice acted comic book cutscenes. It's up to you to save the multiverse and beat an army of totally evil bad guys!

DFUSE

FPS meets MOBA in DFUSE's adrenaline-fueled mashup. Wield realistic military tools and outsmart your rivals in quick-fire matches that blend strategic depth with adrenaline-pumping action. Plant the bomb, secure the defusal, or dominate the battlefield. What are you waiting for? LFG!

Bloomtown: A Different Story

Bloomtown: A Different Story is a narrative JRPG mixing turn-based combat, monster taming and social RPG set in a seemingly pleasant 1960s Americana world. Join Emily and her group of friends to save their cozy town from the demonic creatures that live in the hearts of its residents!

All On Board!

All On Board! is a revolutionary tabletop platform built from the ground up specifically for VR, created by and for board game enthusiasts. As the only platform natively built for VR, All On Board! fully exploits the capabilities of virtual reality to deliver an unmatched board gaming experience. This includes predictive selection and positioning of board elements while enjoying realistic physical interactions close to real life. A unique platform that is constantly evolving, both functionally and in its game catalog, packed with beloved franchises among board game enthusiasts.

Exoborne

Gear up, get in, and get out in Exoborne, a tactical open-world extraction shooter set in an apocalyptic U.S. transformed by extreme forces of nature. Lay it all on the line and explore a dynamic world full of warring factions and hostile players, where you scavenge, craft, and fight to stay alive.

Faaast Penguin

Compete in a battle royale race against 50 flightless, feathered friends in a downhill belly-slide to the finish line. Face off against up to four friends in local and online multiplayer. Knock rivals off-course, glide over speed boosts, snag powerups, and bounce through risky shortcuts in the sky to earn a spot on the cruise ship to the next round. Collect the most points at the end of four races across 16 possible tracks, securing the title of Fastest Penguin! Use points earned to unlock rewards, including various character skins like a spiky pineapple, and other quirky suits and wigs. Return to the slopes for post-launch content in the form of seasons, bringing brand new themes, tracks, and much more.

Lost Skies

Embark on an adventure through the remnants of ancient civilisations. Uncover the mystery of their downfall and employ their advanced technology to aid your journey. Navigate a shattered world ravaged by storms, revel in lands reclaimed by nature, and face the colossal beings still roaming the skies that brought about humanity's destruction.

Endzone 2

Endzone 2 combines elements of survival and city building/colony sims in order to create a new and unique twist on these familiar genres. Players are able to freely choose their starting point and venture into a variety of different locations that are hiding valuable and unique resources and loot. They will also be able to create and manage multiple settlements and fight against the unforgiving and ever-changing environment. When players aren't exploring, they'll need to build, develop, and expand their settlements and secure economic progress by researching buildings and technologies and refining resources to create optimized production lines in order to keep up with the size of their growing community. Players will also be tasked with establishing trade routes between habitable grounds and traders.

Tormenture

Taking inspiration from the best of retro games, Tormenture drags you through a vast, labyrinthine world filled with eldritch puzzles, shadowy figures, and dangerous, pixelated spirits. With multiple endings to discover, the realm of Tormenture is calling for you to step in and discover its secrets. Hopefully, you'll make it out one day.

Swap/Meat

In Swap/Meat, 1-4 players take on the role of a 'Meat Scientist' for Rangus Meats, a multi-galactic corporation dedicated to discovering the ultimate sustainable meat product to feed the universe (…at least that's what they claim). On the run, players drop onto a series of increasingly challenging planets and engage in combat with the unfriendly locals, 'swapping meat' with the alien weirdos they defeat. Players can attach a wide swath of strange (and usually squishy) heads, legs, and torsos to their bodies, gaining powerful abilities that let players change up their playstyles on the fly. Squads who successfully extract the 'meat cores' from three planets will face a brutal brawl with a bizarre boss.

Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age

From the lead designer of Cold Waters, Sea Power lets you control NATO and Warsaw Pact forces in modern naval conflict campaigns. Use your advanced naval weaponry and sensors to respect rules of engagement and defeat the enemy forces in a tense fight for initiative and air/naval supremacy.

Stormforge

Stormforge blends the cherished elements of the survival crafting genre with the rich, fantastical inspirations of Dungeons & Dragons and the Stormlight Archives. These are brought to life with a unique graphic novel style influenced by Moebius and Miyazaki. The game introduces innovative mechanics by integrating magical storms into every aspect of the survival crafting experience. In this ever-changing world, players will find that storms serve as both formidable threats and invaluable sources of resources. The storms create a dynamic where players only progress by taking risks.

Dark Sky

A blend of deckbuilding, turn-based tactics, and sci-fi RPG adventure! Build up your characters, craft new cards, and unlock powerful upgrades to customize your deck. Master strategic combat with careful positioning and card synergies as you uncover the secrets behind a planetary catastrophe.

Maui The Shapeshifter

Play as Maui the demigod in an adventure to save his island home from a darkness that threatens to consume it. Transform into majestic animals, meet spirit Aumakua, explore unique biomes, face epic bosses, and defeat nefarious enemies in this epic hand-painted 2D open-world Metroidvania.

Atomfall

A survival-action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England. Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies. From Rebellion, the studio behind Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, Atomfall will challenge you to solve the dark mystery of what really happened.

Worshippers of Cthulhu

In Worshippers of Cthulhu, you are tasked with leading a cult dedicated to awakening Cthulhu. Your journey begins by establishing and managing cities across multiple islands, ensuring they remain connected and prosperous. Efficient resource management and strategic follower decisions are crucial to maintaining a thriving cult. Perform dark rituals to communicate with Lovecraftian entities, unlocking supernatural powers and knowledge that aid in your expansion and conquest. Explore mysterious lands, uncover hidden resources, and face unique challenges that test your leadership. As you expand your territory, decide the fate of non-believers: will you re-educate them into loyal followers or sacrifice them to further your cause? The game's dynamic environment requires you to constantly adapt, balancing between Cthulhu's Patience and your cult's Fanaticism to ensure your cult's survival and dominance.

The Spirit Of The Samurai

Assume the role of Takeshi, a Japanese samurai who has to protect his village from the onslaught of an Oni attempting to conquer the land with his undead army. Fight against his army of tengu, undead and the horrifying Jorogumo, all inspired by Japanese mythology, in a unique, brutal stop-motion cinematic adventure. Explore a meticulously crafted world alive with Japanese mythology and folklore. Wander through ruined villages, mountain caves, desolate cemeteries, and more. Battle yokai, undead monsters, and demons, all expertly rendered in a highly detailed, Ray Harryhausen-esque stop-motion style.

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Starship Troopers: Extermination is a pulse-pounding co-op first-person shooter. Join the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite Special Forces branch of the Mobile Infantry, in the fight against the Bug menace and claim victory for humanity! Your trusty Morita Assault Rifle, support tools, and fellow Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive while exploring the hostile surface of these ugly planets, these… Bug planets. Retake and rebuild bases, construct refineries, and complete a variety of other side objectives to wrest control of the planet away from the Bug menace. Massive, detailed maps with several unique zones add to the incredible replayability, and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy Bugs on screen delivers the sense of taking part in an overwhelming planetary struggle!

Los Pingheros

Duck, dodge and toss. Los Pingheros is a multiplayer brawler for up to 8 players online or local. Join hectic battles in various modes and strive to become the ultimate Pinghero in Mexico by snowing your opponents out of the arena.

Projected Dreams

Drag toys from the shelves and drop them on the table to create a shadow play in this cozy puzzle game. As the shadows you cast uncover past family relationships and the environment around you changes and evolves, the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

Haunted Paws

Haunted Paws is a cozy co-op horror game where you will play as two Puppies trying to rescue their human friend in a haunted mansion. Create your puppy, explore spooky environments and defeat evil creatures in an action packed adventure!

Necro Story

A creature-collection RPG where you play as a powerful necromancer. Summon hordes of undead and upgrade your necromancy spells to defeat your enemies. Capture their souls to enlist them in your team, and sign pacts with demons to gain their tremendous powers.

Swordai

Swordai is a multiplayer sword fighting game where players compete to climb a tower full of monsters, traps, and treasure. Swordai combines a fast paced directional combat system that includes ripostes, feints, parries, kicks and combos with massive multiplayer dungeons, loot, abilities and a skill tree. Enter the tower alone or with friends, battle your way through monsters, bosses and other players, and escape with your loot alive.

Bionic Bay

A scientist uses a unique teleportation instrument to escape an ancient biomechanical world filled with imaginative technology, deadly traps, and hidden secrets. Plunge into an ancient, biomechanical world teeming with imaginative devices, mysterious technology, and peculiar inhabitants. Get lost in the vast sci-fi landscapes in gritty, high-density pixel art style and suspenseful sound design that makes each biome distinct. Attempt to uncover the secrets of the ancient world.

Echoes of Mystralia

Echoes of Mystralia is a roguelite action RPG that puts all the power in your hands. You create your spells. You refine your tactics. You carve your own path. Play as Mazarim, a protector of the Cycle of Memories, and return to the magical world of Mystralia. Meet its inhabitants and confront the Shadows of the Past that haunt it. The Memory of the World will guide you in your fight against the threats of Oblivion.

Nightmare House Reimagined

Welcome back to Nightmare House. Delve into an action-packed, first-person horror experience based on the legendary Half-Life 2 horror mod "Nightmare House 2". No matter where you're heading or what you're doing, you can't help but feel like you're being watched. Equipped with your reliable axe, tread through the terrors of an abandoned house and desperately look for a way to break free from this nightmare. How long will it take you to realize that escape was never an option? In this reimagined version, we've decided to focus solely on the house from the first chapter of the original game. We took the house and massively expanded it into a full-fledged game. There are new rooms, secrets, dangers, and deep lore to uncover. She's waiting for you.

God Save Birmingham

In the brand-new hardcore zombie survival God Save Birmingham, you are the sole survivor in a city overrun by corpses armed with nothing but your wits and fists. Fight or run from relentless hordes of zombies, but they are not the only enemy threatening to end your days. Overcome hunger, thirst, fatigue, fire hazard, and realistic terrain and physics you encounter in real life. But make it medieval.

Lost Eidolons: Veil Of The Witch

From the world of Lost Eidolons comes an all-new roguelite tactical RPG! Stranded on a mysterious island with scattered memories, your only means of survival is to fight. Recruit allies, undertake a perilous journey, and battle to reclaim what you've lost… no matter how many deaths it takes.

Section 13

Unravel a thrilling sci-fi mystery in this action-packed twin-stick roguelite shooter. Select your load-out, stack up temporary and persistent upgrades, and delve into the depths of a sinister, shifting, subterranean base in the midst of an interdimensional crisis.

The Stone Of Madness

The Stone of Madness is a real-time tactical stealth game set in an 18th-century Spanish Monastery. Five prisoners pool their skills and resources to face their phobias, stave off insanity, uncover the mysteries of the Monastery, and find a way to escape.

Beyond Galaxyland

Set among the stars, the game follows Doug, a high school student who's whisked away to Galaxyland – a seemingly idyllic, zoo-like collection of planets – moments before the destruction of planet Earth by a celestial destroyer of worlds known only as 'The End'. As Doug embarks on an interplanetary quest, pinballing around a cluster of diverse planets and biomes – including neon-lit cities, a cybernetic casino, and a desert set within the dead husks of starships – he's joined by a ragtag medley of companions in a valiant effort to discover the truth behind Galaxyland and somehow undo the apocalypse of Earth.

SteamWorld Heist II

All is not well on the waves; a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts. Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea. As Captain, you hold the fate of your crew in your hands. Equip them with different weapons, customize their abilities and equipment, and use the rich job system to overcome any challenge that comes your way. From seasoned veterans to eager recruits, your crew looks to you for guidance as you navigate the dangers of the Great Sea.

Sunset Hills

Sunset Hills is a hand-drawing novel-style narrative puzzle game about the travels of novelist Nico after his discharge from the army. As Nico travels by train to each city to visit his former comrades, the player encounters a variety of people and events and learns about life through solving puzzles along the way. As they reunite, they reminisce about their past experiences in the war, unravel the war and Nico's past, and gradually reveal the true purpose of Nico's journey.

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant

In PVKK, you step into the role of a cannon pilot for an autocratic regime, confined to a defense bunker. Your mission: manually control a massive planetary defense cannon to fend off an ongoing interplanetary invasion. Master the various systems to protect your home world. Interact with a retro-tech cockpit filled with satisfying buttons, levers, dials, and switches. Manage energy generators, scan the skies for enemy vessels, analyze threats, calculate fire trajectories, and execute precise firing procedures. With limited resources and a strict regime, strategic thinking is key to your success.

Squirrel With A Gun

Squirrel, meet gun. As the neighborhood's most obnoxious rodent, develop a knack (and a love?) for crime and mayhem in pursuit of golden acorns in this nutty sandbox shooter and puzzle platformer. Fight tooth, claw, and gun to escape a secret underground facility and defeat the Agents.

One-Eyed Likho

One-Eyed Likho is a grim first-person horror adventure set in a world inspired by a dark, Slavic fairy tale. Explore an unsettling and twisted land set in 19th-century Russia in your endeavor to escape your own evil fate. Embark on an exhilarating journey through a haunting realm brought to life from a forgotten Slavic fairy tale of the 19th century. Immerse yourself in a captivating world rendered in mesmerizing greyscale, presented in an immersive 4:3 aspect ratio that adds depth to your adventure.

Retrieval

Dive into a deep narrative filled with unexpected twists, exploring themes of friendship, love, loyalty, and horror. Assume the role of Hana Loshe, commander of a research team on the distant planet Ryhalian. Accidentally stranded in a mysterious retrofuturistic subway base, Hana uncovers the chilling secrets hidden within. Navigate through a ravaged world where survival is paramount, encountering relentless challenges and terrifying adversaries at every turn.

