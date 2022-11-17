Everything Shown During The PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview

Earlier today, PC Gamer showed off a lot of what's to come next year as they hosted the PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview. Essentially showing off a ton of games that won't be announced during The Game Awards in a few weeks, we got a look at a lot of what's happening next year as studios prepare for their games for release. We got the rundown of everything that was shown today, along with the full video down at the bottom.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide: Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader: Players will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers who reign over their own merchant empire and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. Thanks to their Warrant of Trade – the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. At their disposal is a gargantuan voidship of immense strength and innumerable personnel ready to follow any undertakings of the leader. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the Emperor or consort with enemies of Mankind – every decision and every act of the Rogue Trader sends ripples throughout entire star systems, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it.

Kerbal: Space Program 2: Kerbal Space Program 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed space-flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program. Enter the next generation of space adventure with exciting new parts, stunning visuals, fully revamped UI and Map View, and rich new environments to explore.

Ravenbound: Ravenbound is an action-packed roguelite set in Ávalt, a beautiful but deadly fantasy world inspired by Scandinavian folk tales. You are the Vessel, and within you is the Raven – a powerful weapon forged by the ancient gods to rid the land of darkness. Use skill and wit to defeat ferocious enemies, become stronger and wiser with each run, and save Ávalt from its monsters.

Jumplight Odyssey: Lead your crew on a daring, star-flung escape to the sanctuary of the Forever Star in this roguelite starship colony sim. Escape the clutches of Admiral Voltan and the warmongering Zutopans, as you build, repair, promote, defend, and grow, across multiple decks of your starship. With your home planet destroyed and your people lost, it's up to you to keep Hope alive on a perilous adventure across the galaxy! Also… There's a pig. You can pet the pig. That's all you really need to know.

Shadows Of Doubt: Shadows of Doubt is set in an alternate reality in the hyper-industrialized 1980s. Think like a detective and use a variety of gadgets as a private intelligence investigator, gathering evidence and making money by solving cases, finding and selling information and more. Play your own way in a fully simulated world with hundreds of citizens. Discover, meet and tail individual citizens, each with their own name, job, apartment and daily routine, in unique, procedurally-generated cities. Each case has different culprits, clues and experiences for you to test your investigative skills.

Level Zero: In Level Zero, light is life. The power is failing on an off-world research facility, and light-fearing monsters prowl the now-dark halls. Four human scientists race to repair the base's power systems before they're devoured by the nightmares lurking in the shadows. The science team must coordinate and communicate to search for vital tools, failing fuse panels and vital sources of light, including flares and glowsticks. Without access to traditional weaponry, the scientists will have to improvise if they want to survive. The opposing two players control an endlessly respawning duo of monsters. Efficient hunters, but vulnerable to light. Armed with lethal claws, blinding spit, biomechanical landmines, organic EMP blasts and a ferocious psychic scream to disarm their prey, they are versatile and powerful hunters wherever shadows fall. Sensing the heartbeats of the scientists through solid walls, their mission is simple – no human survives the blackout.

Untamed Tactics: Players will battle while reliving the memories of a retired rabbit general named Greycoat – a disgraced soldier who is about to become the leader of the free animals and their hometown. Alongside his crewmates Lynn the fox and Mortimer the chameleon, Greycoat is stepping into the primal land of the Wilds – a beautiful yet dangerous world ruled by its own laws and customs. Leading this fearless team of soldiers, players will fight, talk and think their way through various linear and procedural tactical encounters, meeting new allies and fighting for the freedom of their people.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles: Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is about Tomas's love for creating and kitbashing fortresses and settlements and it aims to bring that joy back to gamers. In the game, players will create their own fortified settlements within the haunting landscapes of The Great Ursee, the world of The Falconeer. The core gameplay is squarely focused on wildly building across the rocky cliffs and crags of the world. Light resource management, combat, and story elements bring your creation to life, while giving a voice to its inhabitants and allowing you to expand it with exotic new build options. Let your creativity run wild as you become the creator of your own Bulwark.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage: Play as a badass murder-kitty on a death-dealing hoverboard in Gori: Cuddly Carnage, a third-person 'skate 'n' slash' set in a neon-glowing futuristic world filled with intense destruction and fast-paced combat.

The Repair House: The Repair House is a relaxing repair and restoration game where players experience the satisfaction of uncovering old and broken items and restoring them to their former glory. From industrial antiques and musical instruments to games consoles and arcade cabinets, replace broken parts by meticulously disassembling each item, locating individual pieces and carefully reassembling, or restore and customize vintage items by sandblasting, cleaning and repainting. Visit auction houses, storage units, barns and flea markets to buy, sell and find new items to restore. Inspect storage units from a distance before making a quick decision to bid on them. Will you discover profitable items to restore or discarded junk with little value? Customize your workshop, open up new areas for storage and display, and advance your overall level to become the ultimate repair house.

Abiotic Factor: As a member of the science team trapped by a trans-dimensional experiment gone sideways, you must forge a path to safety. Employ your big-brain talents to stay alive in a doomed facility, use a spectrum of scavenged resources, craft weird-science gadgets, hack into new sectors, and escape to the surface with your team … Explore every inch of the underground GATE Cascade Research Facility, from the ravaged Office Sector to the heavy machinery and mines of Manufacturing, through the secret labs – and dimensions beyond – in a retro world re-imagined for modern multiplayer co-op.

Once Human: Once Human is a sandbox survival game developed by Starry Studio, where teams of players use firearms and supernatural abilities to survive against the Aberrant: grotesquely mutated monsters that decimated humanity and left ruined cities in their wake. Themed around "New Weird," a genre that combines the aesthetics and themes of science fiction, fantasy, and horror, the game evokes a powerful sense of unease with its awesome and powerful opponents that threaten the last remnants of mankind. Conflict is also closer to home, as hard-headed rationality compels the remaining humans to fight each other for the dwindling resources that remain. Players must band together to unite mankind, defeat the Aberrant threat, and uncover the mysteries of their enemies, or risk total destruction.

Ova Magica: Ova Magica is an ode to some of your favorite games, from Stardew Valley and Slime Rancher, to timeless classics such as Harvest Moon, Story of Seasons, Pokémon, Grandia, Jade Cocoon and Azure Dreams. In Ova Magica, you must manage a farmstead on the outskirts of a quaint little hamlet called Clover Town. Filled with colorful manga-stylized NPCs, you need to engage with them through conversations, gifts, and, of course, blob battles. As your relationship with the locals (some of whom you might choose to settle down with!) and town increases, the secrets of Clover Town start to unlock in front of you. And by secrets, we mean hidden temples, dungeons, and portals to exotic dimensions! These new worlds contain strange items and priceless artifacts that hold the key to the town's – and your own – future.

Aska: Aska lets up to four players work together, commanding villagers and preparing their tribe for the ancient threat that winter will bring. This includes assigning jobs to villagers, constructing workshops, mines, farms and castles, exploring the world to discover hidden loot and resources, and fighting mythical enemies. Together, you will not just build a village, but a functioning society that you are a part of. As you expand your tribe, you will have the ability to sail your own customisable viking ship and discover new lands in this fantastical procedurally generated world. Build outposts across these new lands and set up supply lines between settlements to transform your viking society from a village into an empire. Building a strong and stable society will give you a better chance of survival when Dead Winter hits and your tribe faces not only the harshest of elements, but the dark inhabitants of this world that have been lying in wait.

Superfuse: Alongside the release date reveal for Superfuse is a brand-new, visceral gameplay trailer highlighting two of the game's playable characters, called Enforcers – the brutal Berserker and the all-powerful Elementalist. The video also showcases just a fraction of the game's unique skill-tree system: the fuses, giving players a taste of the sheer depth and complexity that will allow them to create and customize their characters to a staggering degree. Set against a future backdrop where humanity has abandoned a dying Earth and set up colonies across the solar system, Superfuse is a bold and ambitious comic book-styled action RPG that features dynamic skill trees which let players choose a class and augment abilities to customize their Enforcer, as well as tons of loot to find and equip across procedurally generated levels.

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow: Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow is an atmospheric adventure game telling the touching story of Griffin, a boy who struggles against his inner fears. Daydream stars a boy named Griffin as he embarks on a journey to face his fears alongside his teddy bear companion Birly. As Griffin learns to confront haunting memories amidst floating castles and enchanted forests, he'll come to discover the mystery of this newfound world.

Endless Dungeon: Endless Dungeon is a Rogue-lite Tactical Action game, set in the award-winning but often lethal Endless universe. Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, plunge into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal against never-ending waves of monsters… or die trying, get reloaded, and try again. Well, your ship is dead as a doornail and you're stuck on some spatial station that went to the dogs back before they knew how to bark. There's some folks been marooned here for decades, full of tall tales about what is and isn't; stories about how you might get out – or how you might be stuck here pretty much forever… It's all on you to figure out what's happenin', team up with some other castaways, and survive a brand spanking new story in the Endless universe.

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos: Clash: Artifacts of Chaos is a unique action-adventure game in terms of its gameplay and art direction. Visually, there is the signature ACE Team style (Zeno Clash 1 & 2, Rock of Ages, The Eternal Cylinder), whose original designs range from the unusual to the flamboyant. As for the gameplay, players will get to unleash the ferocity of the main character, Pseudo, in third-person combat. Aside from exploration and combat, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos stands out from other action-adventure games because of a unique mechanic: the Ritual. Each participant has artifacts with unique properties, and the outcome of this ancient tradition defines the rules of the fight.

Moon Mystery: Traverse the depths of the universe, starting with humanity's first step into space, the Moon. Unbeknownst to the rest of the world, after the original 1969 Moon landing, man continued to regularly go to the lunar surface and explore its haunted underground. Take one last trip back as an astronaut following in the footsteps of the missing crew that came before. Survive a hostile environment that can only allow living beings to thrive with peak adaptability, strategic platforming, and quick puzzle-solving skills. Scale across dangerous landscapes in search of clues all alone, aside from the computer AI, Toby. Pilot familiar vehicles like lunar rovers, spaceships, radio-controlled cars, submarines, and more, taking one astronaut beyond the Moon and into unexplored regions of space.

The Great War: Western Front: The Great War: Western Front is the definitive WW1 strategy game. Play a deciding role in history with this real-time tactical experience as you take charge in the pivotal Western Front from 1914 to 1919. Pick your faction and lead your forces to victory, by directing your armies in gritty real-time battles and by guiding high-level decisions in turn-based strategic gameplay. Dig detailed trenches, research new technologies such as poison gas and tanks, and make decisions that will have a profound and lasting effect on your success. Think like a Commander to either relive history – or redefine it.

Cygnus Enterprises: Cygnus Enterprises takes place in positive future, where mankind has put aside its differences to peacefully expand to new worlds. This expansion was once limited by technology, but the titular Cygnus Enterprises has created a faster-than-light drive, allowing humanity to travel across the universe and discover new worlds. Not all of these worlds are welcoming to humans, as there are powerful alien monsters that roam the wilderness and present a threat to settlers. Cygnus Enterprises put players as hired troubleshooters in a wild space frontier, where they must restore derelict outposts and turn them into bustling new settlements that will attract people from around the universe.

Solium Infernum: Prepare yourself for Solium Infernum, the grand strategy game of politics, intrigue and betrayal, set in the ultimate arena of Hell. As a powerful fallen Archfiend, sinister overlords of the Infernal Kingdom of Hell, you are a contender for the Infernal Throne – the Great Dark Majesty is missing and the feverish Conclave demands a replacement declared. Command dread legions, enlist champion praetors, cast sinister rituals, and outplay your rivals to become Hell's new Dark Majesty.

Masterplan Tycoon: In Masterplan Tycoon, real-time strategy and management sim fans will build interconnected production chains to deliver products to their intended destinations. Nodes are buildings, pins are contact points between them, and links are supply lines. The game will schematically depict all of these elements, allowing players to focus on managing their flow of resources. Mistakes won't be penalized. Masterplan Tycoon will prioritize relaxation and immersion through learning. The game will be intuitive from the beginning, but prepare players for more complex logistical challenges later on.

Floodland: The climate change was a catalyst for a succession of events that led to the destruction of our world; rising sea levels have inundated the coasts. Only you can help humanity survive by leading your band of survivors on a path to redemption. Starting with a lost bunch of survivors, you need to scavenge resources, rediscover technology and maintain the peace between differing factions as you strive to rebuild society.

Crossfire Legion: The world is in conflict. Black List and Global Risk are in a perpetual fight for the domination of their ideologies; but all is shaken up with the arrival of a new faction on the battlefield. Lead your customized army to victory on the proving grounds of a not too distant futuristic world consumed by corporate conflict. Crossfire: Legion is the ultimate fast-paced real time strategy game.